Vikas Khanna melts hearts with his sweet gesture for retiring Air India crew member

When Chef Vikas Khanna was onboard an Air India flight, he decided to go to the pantry area and decorate a cake. But why? As the chef came to know a crew member was retiring, he decided to redo a dry cake and turn it into something special and memorable. Snapshot of Chef Vikas Khanna chopping fruits to decorate the cake.(Twitter/@Sanjay)

A video of Chef Vikas was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user tre In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Heartwarming gesture of love by #Michelin #Masterchef @TheVikasKhanna on board @airindia to redo a special cake for a retiring Crew member."

The clip shows the chef in the pantry area of the plane, where he is chopping fruits to put on the cake. On his side, you can also see a can of whipped cream. (Also Read: Vikas Khanna unveils Konark Sun Temple replica at Times Square, Navin Patnaik expresses gratitude)

Once Air India took notice of this video, they re-shared it and wrote, "R.E.S.P.E.C.T and love to @TheVikasKhanna. We are floored by your humility and generosity. Thank you for this."

Watch the video of Chef Vikas Khanna decorating the cake here:

This post by Air India was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to 10,000 times. The share has also received several likes and comments. (Also Read: Viral video of air hostess welcoming parents in flight wins hearts. Watch)

Check out what people are saying about Vikas Khanna’s gesture here:

An individual wrote, "Wow! What a kind gesture. Humility!" A second added, "Kudos to chef." A third commented, "Such a heartwarming gesture! Simple acts of care can create powerful ripples of positivity. Chef's kindness truly shines."

What are your thoughts on this video of Vikas Khanna?