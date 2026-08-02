Kota's rebel daughter chose Olympic dreams over IITs. Now Arundhati Choudhary is a Commonwealth champion

India capped off its greatest-ever boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Seven gold medals and three silvers not only marked the country's best boxing haul, but also the most successful performance by any nation in the sport's history at the Games. Gold medallist India's Arundhati Choudhary poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the women's 70kg final boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow (PTI)

Among those champions was Arundhati Choudhary, who defeated world bronze medallist Chantelle Reid in the women's 70kg final, just a day after eliminating the defending Commonwealth champion.

The victory was another giant step in a journey few could have imagined, not least because it began in Kota.

The Rajasthan city has long been synonymous with coaching institutes, where thousands of students chase engineering and medical seats every year. Arundhati was expected to follow the same path. She excelled in mathematics, and her father, Suresh Choudhary, a businessman with no connection to sport, believed she would eventually crack one of India's toughest entrance examinations.

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 11

Instead, she came to him with a different dream. Rather than competing for an engineering seat, Arundhati told her father she wanted to win an Olympic gold medal.

"She asked me how many students clear the IAS and IIT entrance exams," Suresh recalled in an interview with Sportstar. "Then she asked me how many Indians had won an Olympic gold medal. At that time, I only knew of Abhinav Bindra. When I told her, she said she wanted to become the first Indian woman to do the same."

It was an audacious ambition, and not just because of the Olympics.

Ironically, boxing itself wasn't even her first sporting love. At school, Arundhati captained the basketball team. But her father encouraged her to move to an individual sport, believing success there would depend entirely on her own efforts. She chose boxing—a decision that left him even more sceptical.

ALSO READ: The greatest chapter yet: Indian para athletes rewrite country's Commonwealth Games legacy

"I thought her interest in sport would last only a few months. She was always first or second in class. Her elder sister had cleared medical entrance exams, and I believed Arundhati would do the same. I felt she was wasting her talent."

The odds were stacked against her.