Pilot’s heartening retirement speech will make you emotional. Watch

A video of a pilot making his retirement speech in the plane has gone viral on social media. Ever since the video of his speech was shared, it has tugged at the heartstrings of many. Snapshot of the pilot making his speech. (Instagram/@Majically)

The video of the pilot was shared by the Instagram page Majically. It shows how the pilot’s entire family came for his last flight. In the speech he makes, he can be seen thanking everyone and gives a special mention to his wife as well. He also adds that he is excited for the next chapter of his life. (Also Read: Pilot turns poet during in-flight announcement, welcomes his special guests too. Watch)

As Majically shared this video, in the caption of the post, the page wrote, “Thank you for your service, captain, your family is obviously very proud.”

Watch the video of the pilot here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to 59,000 views. The share also has over 2,500 likes and numerous comments.

An individual wrote, “Wishing the pilot A very happy and healthy retirement, enjoying his retirement with his dear family and dear ones. God Bless him and his family and dear ones.”

A second commented, “God bless you and Julie! Enjoy the rest you so richly deserve! Golf, fish, long walks, whatever it is, live your life and be safe and well.”

A third shared, “God bless you on the next stage in your life.”

“Congratulations, dear! Wishing you luck!” Posted a fourth.

