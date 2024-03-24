Peak Bengaluru: Man attends Zoom call from laptop while riding on a scooter. Watch viral video

If you have been following Bengaluru closely, then you might have come across several interesting moments that capture the true spirit of the city. Some of these moments are amusing, while others are quite shocking. However, they all have one thing in common - they never fail to grab people's attention. Recently, a new video has surfaced on social media that showcases yet another incident from Bengaluru. In the video, a man can be seen riding his scooter while attending a call on his laptop. This bizarre clip has left many people amazed and amused. Snapshot of the man working on laptop while on back. (X/@peakbengaluru)

"Bengaluru is not for beginners," wrote X handle of Peak Bengaluru. In the video, there's a man riding a scooter while multitasking with his laptop. The laptop is open on his lap, and he appears to be on a Microsoft Teams call. (Also Read: Peak Bengaluru: Startup co-founder and colleague, who are neighbours, get stuck in traffic. And then…)

Watch the video of the man here:

This video was shared on March 23. Since being posted, it has gained more than 88,000 views. The post also has over 1,200 likes and numerous comments. Many flocked to the comments section and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Peak Bengaluru: Traffic marshal ran an ad agency, exchanged cards with man who was fined. Here’s what happened)

Check out how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Bro must be working for an IT company as he might be short of clocking 70 hours per week."

A second added, "Videoing someone on a bike, like that, while you are on a bike, is a really stupid idea."

"When you have to balance yourself between running a package and going back home," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "He might complete his full shift given the traffic situation."

A fifth said, "So much to only say 'no blockers from my side' on the daily scrum!"