Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight returns to Singapore after forgetting to unload baggage

In a bizarre incident, a Bengaluru-bound flight returned to Singapore shortly after take-off over a “baggage error” on Tuesday morning. The incident happened an hour or so after take-off, when the IndiGo plane turned around and touched back down at Changi airport as it was revealed that the baggage of the previous passengers had not been offloaded, leading to a massive mix-up. Passengers bound for the Karnataka capital experienced a delay of several hours over the mishap. (AFP File Photo)

"We acknowledge the baggage error on the part of our service partner at Singapore airport with respect to flight 6E 1006 operating from Singapore to Bengaluru, due to which the flight returned to origin. The passengers were kept informed of the delay and served refreshments," the airline said in a statement.

Several passengers took to social media to narrate the ordeal, with one user writing, "Congratulations on achieving the impossible... Singapore Bengaluru flight at 5 40 am made to turn back coz you guys forgot to offload luggage from incoming flight".

"@IndiGo6E horrible mismanagement at Singapore airport! 6E1006 was in the air for 1.5 hours, from SIN to BLR, landed back in Singapore bec you all mixed up baggages of various flights!!!...," another wrote.

“This is now close to 3 hours of delay! What is going on??? No response from your crew in flight, no clue when it will take off, pilots are strolling about !! Is this a bus station? What kind of an airline is this??!!??” the user continued in separate posts.

