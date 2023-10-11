News / Cities / Bengaluru News / IndiGo to launch direct flights connecting Salem to Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad in Oct end

IndiGo to launch direct flights connecting Salem to Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad in Oct end

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Oct 11, 2023 02:37 PM IST

The air carrier would launch direct flights connecting Salem to Chennai from October 29, to Hyderabad and Bengaluru from October 30.

IndiGo would strengthen its network with the launch of three new direct routes to and from Salem in Tamil Nadu later this month, the country's largest airliner said on Tuesday.

Salem stands as the 82nd domestic and 114th overall destination in the 6E network, IndiGo said. (AFP File Photo)
Salem now proudly stands as the 82nd domestic and 114th overall destination in the 6E network. These new connections are poised to significantly bolster interstate connectivity and advance regional accessibility, aligning with the regional connectivity scheme's objectives, IndiGo said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to introduce these new routes from Salem to the vibrant cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. These direct routes not only provide convenient and cost-effective travel choices between these cities but also significantly reduce travel time," IndiGo, Head of Global Sales, Vinay Malhotra said.

"As we venture into new skies, connecting people with their favored destinations, we remain committed to delivering our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our extensive network," he said in a statement.

The introduction of new direct flights would offer travelers more convenient travel options, enhance connectivity, and promote tourism in these regions.

