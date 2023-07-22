Man booked for trying to open emergency door of Paris - Bengaluru flight: Report

A 29 year old data engineer from Andhra Pradesh was arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly trying to open the emergency door of an international aeroplane, reported The Times of India. The incident happened on July 15 at a Paris Bengaluru flight and he was taken into custody after landing in Bengaluru. Man booked for trying to open emergency door of Paris - Bengaluru flight(File Photo / Representational Image)

According to the report, the man was identified as Venkat Mohit and he was travelling to Bengaluru from Paris through an Air France flight to visit his aunt. Mohit tried to open the emergency door which is not meant to be used during normal times. Soon after landing in Bengaluru, an employee of Air France registered a complaint to the airport authorities, alleging that he endangered the safety of passengers by trying to open the door. The police arrested him on July 16 and he is currently out on bail.

The report also suggested that Mohit wanted to check the arming and disarming functions of the road which led him to attempt the unsafe act. Bengaluru airport’s police have registered an FIR after they received the complaint.

The accused is said to be a data engineer at a reputed American company, and he hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry.lso

