Delhi deploys amphibious excavators to clear decades-old silt from Ghazipur drain

The Delhi government on Friday deployed two long-boom amphibious excavators to remove decades-old accumulated silt from the Ghazipur drain, with Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department officials saying the specialised machines will help restore the carrying capacity of one of the Capital’s major drainage channels.

Water and I&FC minister Parvesh Verma launched the machines at the Ghazipur drain near Dallupura village. Officials said the drain carries water from Noida, Sahibabad, Chilla and adjoining industrial areas before entering Delhi, making it a key component of the city’s drainage network.

According to I&FC officials, the excavators are designed to operate on dry land, marshy terrain and in shallow water, allowing them to desilt stretches that are difficult to access using conventional equipment.

The machines have a 15-metre boom, can excavate up to a depth of nine metres, and are equipped with a 0.5-cubic metre bucket and a 140HP engine. They can also move through water bodies, reducing the need for temporary platforms during operations.

The government said each machine has been procured at a cost of ₹2.62 crore and will be used to remove silt, sludge, garbage, debris and aquatic vegetation, including water hyacinth, from major drains under the I&FC department.

After the launch, Verma said the Ghazipur drain had not undergone comprehensive desilting for several decades.

“This drain has not seen proper desilting for nearly 30 to 40 years. Massive quantities of silt have accumulated over time, severely reducing its carrying capacity. Our government’s first priority is to remove this legacy silt and restore every major drain so that Delhi is better prepared to tackle waterlogging during the monsoon,” he said.

The minister added that similar machines are being deployed across other major drains under the department to improve the pace and efficiency of desilting operations.

“These specialised machines allow us to carry out desilting in locations that were previously difficult to access. They will help us undertake the work faster and more effectively while strengthening the city’s drainage system,” Verma said.

Officials said the deployment is part of the Delhi government’s efforts to modernise drainage infrastructure and improve flood management. They added that mechanised desilting is expected to increase the carrying capacity of major drains and reduce the risk of waterlogging during heavy rainfall.

The government said the machines will be used to remove accumulated silt from major drains so that they function closer to their designed capacity.