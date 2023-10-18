Star Air to start flight services to Goa, Tirupati and Hyderabad from Karnataka's Shivamogga

Star Air is set to begin flight services from Karnataka’s latest Shivamogga airport which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year. The airline carrier announced flight services to Goa, Tirupati and Hyderabad from the crucial town of central Karnataka. Star Air to start flight services to Goa, Tirupati and Hyderabad from Shivamogga

Also Read - IndiGo to launch third direct flight from Mangaluru to Hyderabad from Oct 19

In an announcement, Star Air said, “Get ready to explore the hidden gem of Shivamogga. Star Air will soon connect this picturesque destination to Goa, Hyderabad, and Tirupati. Adventure awaits! Stay tuned.” The airline is yet to announce the date of operations. Currently, only IndiGo is operating flights between Shivamogga and Bengaluru.

In August, the first commercial domestic flight landed at the airport, six months after inauguration.

Kuvempu Airport in Shivamogga is the ninth domestic airport in Karnataka. Karnataka's domestic airports are located in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports are international airports in the state.

The airport was built at the cost of around ₹600 crores out of which ₹449 crores were spent on the infrastructure of the airport. The remaining amount was spent on the land acquisition for the airport.

The state's large industries and infrastructure development minister M B Patil said that the Shivamogga Airport is the first airport to be maintained by an institution of the state government. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has permitted Karnataka State Industries and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) to conduct the operation and maintenance of this airport, he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON