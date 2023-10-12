IndiGo to launch third direct flight from Mangaluru to Hyderabad from Oct 19

In good news for aviation enthusiasts and frequent travellers, private airline IndiGo has decided to launch a third direct flight from Mangaluru to Hyderabad from October 19. This comes after the introduction of three new direct routes between Tamil Nadu's Salem and Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru by the airline. IndiGo is augmenting its flight schedule from Mangaluru International Airport to Hyderabad starting October 19. (Representative Image)

“IndiGo is augmenting its flight schedule from Mangaluru International Airport to Hyderabad starting October 19,” said an official statement.

ALSO READ | IndiGo to launch direct flights connecting Salem to Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad in Oct end

"The airline will operate a third daily flight with an ATR aircraft, to Hyderabad in the form of flight 6E7536," it said. This third direct flight will arrive at Mangaluru at 2:15 pm and depart for Hyderabad at 2:35 pm, news agency ANI reported.

ALSO READ | Kochi-Bengaluru flight receives bomb threat, passengers offloaded

"This is in addition to existing daily ATR flight 6E 7549 which arrived at Mangaluru International Airport at 7.40 am and departed for Hyderabad 20 minutes later and the late-night flight - 6E 7103 which arrived at 10.15 pm and departed at 10.35 pm. This augmentation will be up to October 28, which marks the end of the current summer schedule," the statement said.

ALSO READ | PM Modi responds to actor R Madhavan's praise on Bengaluru airport's terminal 2

IndiGo currently runs its 78-seater ATR aircraft from Mangaluru to Chennai and Hyderabad.

(With inputs from ANI)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON