Two killed in Uttarakhand truck accident; search on for boy swept away in Ganga

Two people were killed after a truck plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, while rescue teams on Friday intensified the search for a 16-year-old boy swept away by the Ganga in Haridwar, police said. A truck accident in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag killed two people, as rescue teams searched for a teenager swept away by the Ganga in Haridwar.

The district control room in Rudraprayag received information late on Thursday night that a truck had met with an accident near Tarsali, according to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officers. A joint rescue operation involving the SDRF, district police, Fire Service and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was launched at the accident site.

Police identified the deceased as Sanjay Rana (45) and Mohan (36).

Officers said the team descended nearly 100 metres into the gorge using rope rescue techniques and located the crashed truck. The two men were brought out and handed over to the 108 ambulance service. Doctors declared them dead on arrival.

In a separate incident, the SDRF on Friday intensified its search for a teenager who went missing after being swept away by the strong current of the Ganga near Balram Ghat in Haridwar.

Police said Deepanshu (16), son of Sunil Kumar and a resident of Jatauli village in Gurugram district of Haryana, was bathing in the river near Saptarishi on Friday when he was swept away by the current.

Following information received through the disaster control room, Haridwar, an SDRF team led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Tyagi reached the spot with deep-diving and rescue equipment and launched an intensive search operation. The team searched several probable locations along the river but could not trace the teenager because of the strong current. Officials said the search operation was continuing.