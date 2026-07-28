Nandita Sinha, IIT alumna and former Myntra head, named CEO of Swiggy's Instamart

Swiggy has appointed former Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha as the new Chief Executive Officer of its quick commerce platform Instamart, effective August 3. Nandita Sinha joins from Myntra, where she served as CEO. (LinkedIn)

She succeeds Amitesh Kumar Jha, who stepped down on July 28 to pursue other opportunities.

Sinha joins Instamart from Myntra, where she served as CEO and led the fashion e-commerce platform to become India's largest in the segment while continuing to gain market share after achieving EBITDA profitability in 2024.

The appointment comes at a time when competition in India's quick commerce sector continues to intensify. At Instamart, Sinha will be responsible for steering the platform through its next phase of growth.

Speaking about her new role, Sinha said, "Instamart sits at the heart of how India shops for its everyday needs, and I look forward to working with our colleagues, partners and consumers to shape its next chapter of growth."

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Who is Nandita Sinha? A consumer internet executive with more than two decades of experience, Sinha has held leadership roles across fashion, e-commerce and FMCG. Before Myntra, she worked at Flipkart, Britannia and Hindustan Unilever, building and scaling consumer businesses.

During her career, she has been associated with some of India's leading consumer brands and is known for driving growth through customer-focused innovation and disciplined execution. Her experience spans business strategy, operations, brand building and scaling large consumer businesses across sectors.

An alumna of the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, and the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, Sinha is recognised for her customer-focused approach and operational execution.

At Instamart, she will lead the platform's next phase of growth, with Swiggy saying it will continue to build on its differentiated assortment strategy, growth momentum, customer focus and improving profitability. The company said she will build on the platform's operational excellence while helping strengthen its position in India's rapidly evolving quick commerce market.

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Announcing the appointment, Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety described Sinha as one of India's most accomplished consumer internet leaders and said she brings strong vision, customer obsession and operational rigour to the company.

Majety also thanked outgoing Instamart CEO Amitesh Kumar Jha for his contributions, saying he guided the platform through a pivotal phase of growth, strengthened its differentiation strategy and helped improve its contribution margin journey while building a strong, high-performing organisation.

Sinha, in turn, said she looks forward to working with the Instamart team, partners and consumers to shape the platform's next chapter of growth.

(With inputs from PTI)