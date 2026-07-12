Flipkart sacks delivery agent after Bengaluru woman alleges obscene act

A 22-year-old Flipkart delivery agent was arrested after a woman alleged that he forced his way into her apartment in Bengaluru on the pretext of using the washroom before exposing himself to her, police said on Sunday. Flipkart said it terminated the employee and was cooperating with the investigation. (File Photo)

Police identified the accused as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat.

Flipkart said it terminated the employee and was cooperating with the investigation.

In a statement, Flipkart said it removed the delivery agent from service immediately after the incident was reported. “We are deeply disturbed by this incident and extend our full support to the customer. Customer safety is non-negotiable. The individual involved has been terminated with immediate effect, and we are fully cooperating with the police investigation,” the company said.

According to the complaint, the delivery agent had arrived at the woman’s apartment to deliver an online order. After handing over the parcel, he asked to use the washroom, claiming it was an emergency. The woman, who was alone at home, declined the request and advised him to seek help from neighbours instead.

Police said the accused ignored her repeated refusals, removed his footwear and entered the apartment without her consent. After using the washroom, he allegedly exposed himself before leaving the premises.

The woman later described the incident in a social media post, saying she had repeatedly made it clear that she did not want a stranger inside her home.

“I refused several times, but he simply would not listen. When a woman says ‘no’, that should be the end of the conversation. No one has the right to force their way into another person’s home without permission,” she wrote.

Also Read:‘Unsafe in my own home’: Flipkart delivery agent enters Bengaluru woman’s flat, makes obscene gesture, arrested

She said the incident had left her fearful in her own home. “This incident has left me deeply shaken. I no longer feel safe even inside my own home,” she added.

After the post gained wide attention online, Bengaluru police contacted the woman, following which she filed a formal complaint.

Whitefield deputy commissioner of police Saidulu Adavath said police registered a case under sections 75, 79 and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the accused.

“Based on her complaint, we registered a case under Sections 75, 79 and 329(2) of the BNS and arrested the accused, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat, 22. We produced him before the ACMM court on Sunday, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. Further investigation is underway,” Adavath told HT.

Flipkart said all delivery personnel undergo background verification and training before joining. “While such incidents are extremely rare, we have zero tolerance for such behaviour. We are also reviewing our safety protocols to further strengthen customer protection,” it added.