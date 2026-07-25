'Criminal education minister': Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on Dharmendra Pradhan

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday intensified his attack on Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling him a “criminal education minister” and demanding his removal over exam paper leaks, as he presented before the media a student protester allegedly injured by a pellet gun during the July 20 protests in the capital. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with the man who allegedly suffered pellet gun injuries during students' protest. (HT_PRINT)

Gandhi also demanded action against security personnel accused of using pellet guns and batons against protesters, and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to students.

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‘Has to be removed’: Rahul Gandhi Addressing reporters outside Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi’s 10, Janpath residence, Gandhi stood alongside Sahil, a 19-year-old Delhi University student who alleged that he was hit in the right eye by a pellet while participating in a peaceful protest.

“Dharmendra Pradhan is a criminal education minister. He has to be removed. He is a symbol of the collapse of our education system. He has to go,” Gandhi said.

Showing Sahil’s injuries to reporters, Gandhi said the government’s claim that pellet guns were not used was contradicted by the student’s condition.

“The government has claimed that no pellet guns were used, but look at this. This person has suffered an eye injury and has lost vision in one eye. These young people are the future of India. Thousands of youths were allegedly hit by pellet guns, lathi-charged, beaten and assaulted, even though they were holding a peaceful protest,” he said.

Gandhi said students were protesting because of repeated examination paper leaks. “They worked hard for years to prepare for examinations, only to be told that the paper had been leaked. Those who had ₹ 60–70 lakh could buy the question paper, while the rest were left to suffer”.

In a social media post later, Gandhi said Sahil works part-time to support his family. He said Sahil had given a police force recruitment exam but the question paper was leaked.