Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers: Yuji tears apart Sukuna as Mei Mei and Todo join forces

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260, titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown-Part 31, is scheduled to arrive Monday, May 20. As the release date is getting closer, several spoilers and raw scans have been leaked online. In the previous issue, fans were left emotional after Choso sacrificed himself to save Yuji from Sukuna's powerful blow. Here's what you can expect to see in the upcoming chapter: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers reveal Yuji's terrifying attack on Sukuna

Yuji and Todo fight back against Sukuna

The chapter begins with a brief explanation about Todo- his missing arm had been replaced by an instrument called Vibraslap. Thanks to his bionic arm, Todo can now trigger Boogie Woogie on 50 people in less than a minute. The narrator then reveals that Todo successfully rescued everyone from Sukuna's domain by using his revamped Cursed Technique. Following this, the actual fight begins as he teams up with Yuji to unleash great force on the King of Curses.

Sukuna was taken aback by their combined attacks and goes on to admit that Todo's sudden appearance in the battle caught him off-guard. The latter uses his CT to swap Yuji, leaving Sukuna baffled. Yuji then lands a powerful kick on the latter, who realises that its impossible to grasp Todo's attack times. The King of Curses then tries reading his mind but to no avail as Mei Mei arrived just in time to prove him wrong.

Todo then tricks Sukuna into thinking Yuji swapped with Mei Mei's crows. Though he fell victim to their bluff, he realised that it was a hoax but it was already too late. Yuji seizes the moment to land a Black Flash, piercing Sukuna's chest and tore him apart. Sukuna then tries to expand his domain but sees a mysterious figure, similar to Gojo. While its not confirmed whether the legendary character actually comes back from the dead, it is possible that Sukuna is hallucinating.