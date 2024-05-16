 Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers: Yuji tears apart Sukuna as Mei Mei and Todo join forces - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers: Yuji tears apart Sukuna as Mei Mei and Todo join forces

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 16, 2024 03:54 PM IST

The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 hint at Gojo's return after Yuji tears apart Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260, titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown-Part 31, is scheduled to arrive Monday, May 20. As the release date is getting closer, several spoilers and raw scans have been leaked online. In the previous issue, fans were left emotional after Choso sacrificed himself to save Yuji from Sukuna's powerful blow. Here's what you can expect to see in the upcoming chapter:

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers reveal Yuji's terrifying attack on Sukuna
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers reveal Yuji's terrifying attack on Sukuna

Yuji and Todo fight back against Sukuna

The chapter begins with a brief explanation about Todo- his missing arm had been replaced by an instrument called Vibraslap. Thanks to his bionic arm, Todo can now trigger Boogie Woogie on 50 people in less than a minute. The narrator then reveals that Todo successfully rescued everyone from Sukuna's domain by using his revamped Cursed Technique. Following this, the actual fight begins as he teams up with Yuji to unleash great force on the King of Curses.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sukuna was taken aback by their combined attacks and goes on to admit that Todo's sudden appearance in the battle caught him off-guard. The latter uses his CT to swap Yuji, leaving Sukuna baffled. Yuji then lands a powerful kick on the latter, who realises that its impossible to grasp Todo's attack times. The King of Curses then tries reading his mind but to no avail as Mei Mei arrived just in time to prove him wrong.

Todo then tricks Sukuna into thinking Yuji swapped with Mei Mei's crows. Though he fell victim to their bluff, he realised that it was a hoax but it was already too late. Yuji seizes the moment to land a Black Flash, piercing Sukuna's chest and tore him apart. Sukuna then tries to expand his domain but sees a mysterious figure, similar to Gojo. While its not confirmed whether the legendary character actually comes back from the dead, it is possible that Sukuna is hallucinating.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers: Yuji tears apart Sukuna as Mei Mei and Todo join forces

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On