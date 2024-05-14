 Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260: Release date, exact regional time, spoilers, ‘Yuji and Todo to take charge’ - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260: Release date, exact regional time, spoilers, ‘Yuji and Todo to take charge’

ByAditi Srivastava
May 14, 2024 11:20 AM IST

Chapter 260 of Jujutsu Kaisen is scheduled to release on May 19, 2024, with a return to regular schedule.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 is on the horizon. The fate of the jujutsu world hangs in the balance as the popular manga nears its next explosive chapter. The upcoming chapter is slated to hit the shelves soon and fans are eager to see how the battle against Sukuna unfolds. This time, the spotlight might be on Yuji Itadori and his unconventional ally, Aoi Todo. But, before we dig into many spoilers, here’s a breakdown of the release date, regional timings, and potential spoilers for this highly anticipated chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen claims World's #1 Anime title(jjk)
Jujutsu Kaisen claims World's #1 Anime title(jjk)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 release date

JJK chapter 260 will drop on May 19, 2024. The upcoming is set to return to its regular release schedule, hitting shelves on the weekend. This marks a welcome change after the two-week delay of Chapter 259. The battle against Sukuna resumes at 8 AM PT, 11 AM ET, and 12 AM JST. For a complete Jujutsu Kaisen release schedule, check out the exact time and release date below.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 exact release time

Time ZoneRelease TimeDayDate
PDT7:00 amSundayMay 19
EDT10:00 amSundayMay 19
BST4:00 pmSundayMay 19
CEST5:00 pmSundayMay 19
IST8:30 pmSundayMay 19
PST11:00 pmSundayMay 19
JST12:00 amMondayMay 20
ACST1:30 amMondayMay 20

Jujutsu Kaise chapter 259 recap

JJK Chapter 259, titled "Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown Part 31," depicts Yuji overwhelmed by Sukuna's Divine Flame attack, feeling hopeless. The flashbacks include Kamo teaching Yuji about Blood Manipulation, focusing on the basics. Meanwhile, Choso desperately tries to save Yuji by creating a blood barrier around them, ultimately sacrificing himself in the process. Choso apologizes to Yuji for not being a good teacher before being burned to death. Mei Mei and Todo's plan to save the sorcerers fails, resulting in unavoidable deaths. Fans can’t wait to see what happens next in JJK Chapter 260.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 potential spoilers and what to expect

Although Chapter 259 of JJK left fans on a cliffhanger, it's hard not to speculate about Yuji's next move, fueled by rage and a thirst for revenge. It's highly likely that Yuji and Todo will join forces against the deadly Sukuna, as Chapter 259 hinted at this epic showdown. The King of Curses has been claiming lives one after another, and Yuji's confidence has waned. However, Aoi revealing that he can still feel the heartbeat from his cursed technique has reignited hope. There were several hints that Aoi is hiding something from the protagonist, which could be the ultimate game changer.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260: Release date, exact regional time, spoilers, 'Yuji and Todo to take charge'

Live Score
