Jujutsu Kaisen teases Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto reunion: Fans on cloud 9

Forget Shibuya – the war zone this time is a special program and the weapons? The Jujutsu Kaisen fans excitement. The epic clash between Gojo and Geto may be a thing of the past (for now!), but a reunion of the two is definitely on the cards. The two iconic characters from the franchise, who bid farewell in the original manga, will reunite for a voice reunion featuring Yuichi Nakamura and Takahiro Sakurai. Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident poster.

Gojo and Geto get special reunion in JJK

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular anime series of 2023, outperforming some of the most successful anime series of all time such as One Piece, Attack on Titan, etc. One of the main reasons for its popularity is the strong character arcs that excite a wide section of viewers, including young people and hardcore anime fans.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: HYBE appoints new ADOR CEO and Management team replacing Min Hee Jin; Netizens outraged

A lot of its success can be attributed to the character dynamics, especially the complex relationship between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. Both of them are dead in manga and fans have been waiting for them to meet again. Now, the two legendary voice actors behind them will meet again, but not on the big screen, but in person. Yuichi Nakamura and Takahiro Sakurai, are set to take stage on a Jujutsu Kaisen special program on May 19, 2024.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

developed by Byking and Gemdrops, the new Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is slated to roll out soon by the franchise. The two voice actors are expected to drop some special announcements about the game. The game's story mode centers on Yuji, the main character, and his interactions with multiple monsters, based on the events of the first season. The expected "Hidden Inventory" DLC for the game is on the horizon. In a special program, Nakamura & Sakurai will go over the plot of the anime and discuss their characters.

Also read: BTS and BLACKPINK face Blockout Call from award-winning Palestinian Journalist; fans respond