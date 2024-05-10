Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers: Choso sacrifices himself to save Yuji, Gojo makes a comeback

After weeks of delay, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 is finally set to arrive on Monday, May 13, at 12 am JST. Amid the growing anticipation for the chapter titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown Part 31, major spoilers have been leaked online on social media. Here's what you can expect to see in the next chapter: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers: Sukuna's flames turn every being into ashes

Yuji swapped souls with Yuta

The chapter begins with a flashback in which Choso and Noritoshi Kamo are seen teaching Yuji the Blood Manipulation technique. Choso is upset over not being able to teach Yuji himself but complies because Kamo is a better teacher. In the same sequence, Yuji reveals that the second person he swapped souls with was Yuta Okkutsu. He was able to do so by using Ui Ui's technique.

Sukuna's Flames

According to the spoilers, the next chapter reveals an in-depth explanation of Sukuna's Divine Flame. The King of Curses can only use it when he completes the incantation processes of both Dismantle and Cleave. Urame mentions that Sukuna's new CT (Furnace/Divine Flame) causes decompression and overpressure, resulting in the death of every living being inside the domain.

Gojo vs. Sukuna

In the flashback scene, the beloved character, Gojo returns. It is revealed that when Sukuna fought with him, he had to constantly change the conditions of his domain- Malevolent Shrine to keep up. Hence, he was unable to sustain the flames at the time.

Choso sacrifices himself to save Yuji

The spoilers reveal that the next scenes will bring readers back to the present moment, where Sukuna unleashes Furnace/Divine Flames unto Yuji. However, even before the flames can touch Yuji, Choso creates a Blood Barrier to save him. Tragically, he ended up sacrificing himself. In his final moments, Choso apologises to Yuji for not teaching him the technique properly.

Yuji upset as Choso dies

As Choso turns to ashes, he transports himself along with Yuji to the soul world. There, Choso compliments Yuji on being able to learn every skill at such a fast pace and thanks him for being a brother to him. The scene is emotional as Yuji finally refers to Choso as his “big brother.”

Aoi Todo's entry to the fight

With Choso's death, Yuji lost all hope for the fight. As he begins looking for others, he's unable to find anyone as the flames engulf everything around him. In a shocking turn of events, Aoi Todo returns to the battlefield for the first time since the Shibuya Incident Arc. The chapter ends with Yuji and Todo unleashing forces against the King of Curses.