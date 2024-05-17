Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'won't split', insider speaks out amid growing divorce tension

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance hitting the skids? Amid growing tension and divorce rumours, a source has spoken out about the couple potentially being on "different pages" regarding their current situation. While sources say a split is unlikely, things don't seem entirely smooth sailing either. A recent report by TMZ claims Ben Affleck has moved out of their home, while Jennifer Lopez was seen liking an ‘unhealthy relationship’ post. Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck during the ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘not splitting’

Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage," the insider told US Weekly. "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour," they added. The No Me Ames singer is gearing up for her next tour This Is Me…Live starting from Orlando. The source claims that the singer is currently 'very focused' on her preparation and at present the "two of them are on completely different pages." For the unversed, Lopez released her highly anticipated track, This Is Me … Now in February this year, the song received a very underwhelming response, with many speculating that Lopez' shine has deemed.

Despite recent house hunting by Bennifer together and rumours of a "dream paradise," one source claims J.Lo's recent L.A. house viewing was for investment, not a new marital home. Another source says Ben “has been living somewhere else,” but denies there’s a ‘separation on cards.’ A third source even suggests they're working on things. The news comes after TMZ exclusively reported that the Accountant 2 actor has been living in Brentwood for the past week, not far from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

‘Bennifer not photographed together for 47 days’

It all began when Jennifer, who was co-chairing the Met Gala 2024 alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, made a solo red carpet debut, while Ben remained away shooting for his upcoming project. Prior to this, Ben attended Tom Brady’s Netflix roast show alone, with no appearance from Lopez. The couple was last spotted together holding hands back in March, and since then, they have mostly been caught "bickering" on paparazzi cameras.

Jennifer was caught liking an Instagram post that talked about what makes a relationship unhealthy. The relationship coach later posted on her Instagram story that she was happy that Jennifer liked it. The post talked about how you can't build a relationship with someone who doesn't have integrity or emotional safety. It also described why not to be with a person who “doesn't value your time, doesn't have good communication skills, and doesn't have a good sense of who they are.”