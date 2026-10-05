R Madhavan set to host business reality show Game Changers featuring global investors

Actor R Madhavan is all set to take over the hosting duties for an upcoming business reality show titled Game Changers. The show, produced in Dubai for the Middle East market, will see entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to global investors. The show is being described as a premium, internationally scalable entertainment property. R Madhavan to host new reality show.

About Game Changer Game Changers was announced by Optimystix Entertainment India Limited on Monday, with a vision to expand across geographies and to bring compelling human stories, high-stakes decision-making, and investment-led entertainment. The production for the reality show is expected to commence shortly.

On the show, startup founders from across the world will pitch their ventures to an international investor panel, with representation from Dubai, London, Russia and the United States.

‘Format goes beyond a conventional pitch show’ Speaking on the same, founder and chairman Vipul D Shah shared, “Game Changers is being developed as a future-facing global entertainment franchise for Optimystix, which is more than a new show. It is an owned IP with the potential to travel across markets, attract marquee brand partnerships and create multiple monetisation streams over time. We are combining our proven expertise in creating mass-audience entertainment with a format that speaks directly to the global energy around entrepreneurship, innovation and investment."

“The format goes beyond a conventional pitch show. It spotlights the ambition, resilience, strategy and personal conviction behind promising businesses while giving audiences an inside view of what it takes to build, fund and scale a company in today’s competitive global economy," co-founder and CEO Rajesh Bahl added.

Further details on the show and its release date are yet to be unveiled.