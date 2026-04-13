Game Changers With MJ Unveils The Untold Story Of India’s Swing King, Praveen Kumar

The latest episode of Game Changers with MJ, hosted by Manoj Jagyasi, features former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar in an emotionally powerful and deeply personal conversation. The episode offers a rare glimpse into the life and journeyof one of India’s most gifted yet often underappreciated swing bowlers, tracing his remarkable rise from the streets of Meerut to representing the nation on the international stage, including at iconic venues such as Lord’s. Former Indian pacer opens up about struggles, sacrifices, mental health, and life beyond cricket in a candid conversation with host Manoj Jagyasi

In this candid interaction, Praveen Kumar reflects on his early struggles, the pressure of fulfilling family expectations, and the immense pride of representing both his state and the country. Praveen Kumar courageously opened up about his darkest period, revealing his struggle with depression and a suicide attempt. With raw honesty, he shared how he fought his way through the pain and emerged stronger. Renowned for his exceptional ability to swing the ball both ways, he carved a unique identity for himself during an era dominated by aggressive batting. Between 2007 and 2012, he represented India across all formats, claiming 112 wickets and forming a formidable pace attack alongside Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra.

A significant part of the conversation also focuses on the off-field challenges that affected his career. Praveen candidly addresses the criticism and misrepresentation he faced, stating that several narratives surrounding his personal conduct were misleading. He emphasizes that those who truly know him understand his character and values, and that he chose to maintain his dignity despite public scrutiny.

The interview further sheds light on his decision to retire from professional cricket in 2018. Praveen reveals that his decision was driven not by a lack of ability, but by a selfless desire to create opportunities for younger players from Uttar Pradesh— a testament to his commitment to the growth of the sport. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.

Overall, the episode captures Praveen Kumar’s resilience, honesty, and enduring love for cricket. It stands as a heartfelt and inspiring account of both the triumphs and trials of a cricketer whose contributions to Indian cricket deserve far greater recognition.

The episode featuring Praveen Kumar is available on YouTube.