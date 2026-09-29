From heart attack recovery to prevention

A heart attack can be a life-changing event, but recovery should not mark the end of the journey, it should be the beginning of a more proactive approach to heart health. For adults over 50 years, the focus must increasingly shift from treating what has happened to preventing what could happen next. Heart attack. (Unsplash)

In India, people tend to develop cardiovascular disease up to a decade earlier than populations in the West and carry three to five times the relative risk. Prevention, therefore, starts with the choices made every day and the health concerns addressed along the way

After a heart attack, adhering to scheduled health check-ups and keeping the risk factors such as smoking, eating junk and remaining inactive under check, can play an important role in recovery and long-term heart health. At the same time, recognising less obvious concerns such as poor sleep, infections and stress can also play a role in protecting cardiovascular health

Here’s what deserves attention, particularly after a heart attack:

* Keep your vitals in check: Regularly monitor blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, as keeping these within healthy ranges can help lower cardiovascular risk. For adults over 50 years, routine check-ups can help identify changes early and support timely intervention.

* Learn the warning signs: It is important to recognize that stroke and heart attack symptoms can differ among individuals, and the absence of sudden numbness or severe chest pain does not rule out a medical emergency.

* Check your plate: A balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts and lean sources of protein can support heart health after 50. Limiting excess salt, added sugars, saturated fats and highly processed foods can also help manage key cardiovascular risk factors.

* Getting adequate sleep: Good-quality sleep is an important part of heart health, helping the body regulate blood pressure, stress and metabolism. Adults above 50 years should aim for consistent, restful sleep and address persistent sleep problems rather than treating them as a normal part of ageing .

* Know about life-altering infections: Awareness about infections that can alter the course of quality of life and raise the risk of cardiovascular events is crucial. Older adults are at increased risk of serious infections, including respiratory infections such as pneumonia and influenza, as well as healthcare-associated infections, due in part to age-related changes in immune function and the presence of comorbidities. Another serious infection is shingles, which deserves particular attention. Shingles, a vaccine-preventable disease, is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. While shingles commonly presents as a painful, one-sided rash on the face or body, there is higher risk of contracting shingles and developing complications in patients with heart disease.

* Manage your stress: Elderly adults may experience added stress from changing family responsibilities, work or retirement, financial concerns and adapting to age-related changes.

Managing stress through physical activity, relaxation techniques, and enjoyable activities can support both emotional wellbeing and heart.

In the journey from heart attack recovery to long-term heart health, prevention must remain a priority For adults over 50 years and particularly those with underlying cardiovascular conditions, looking beyond conventional risk factors and taking proactive steps -- from healthy lifestyle choices to vaccination for preventable diseases can help reduce avoidable risks and support healthier, more active years ahead.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Soumya Kanti Dutta, interventional cardiologist, Manipal Hospitals, Kolkata.