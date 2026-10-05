Dia Mirza Rekhi: Just speaking up about things is not enough, it should follow through with action

Twenty-five years after making her debut, Dia Mirza Rekhi finds herself in a place where stories with a soul matter more than ever. Having moved seamlessly between mainstream cinema, production and socially conscious content, she now asks herself a simple question before taking on a project: "Why is this story being told, and what impact is it going to have?" For Dia, who shot exclusively for HT City Showstoppers, purpose comes first. “Those answers matter to me more than ever. And then, of course, it extends itself to: Why does the character matter, and what can this character contribute?” The actor wears a vibrant red saree from Roseroom by Isha Jajodia styled with a delicate pendant necklace from CLARA.

The actor wears a pure handloom saree featuring real zari from Aliyana By Meena Bazaar, paired with a statement neckpiece from Jain Parash Jewellers.

The success of her latest show, Operation Safed Sagar, a military war drama, has only reaffirmed that instinct. She is delighted by the response, particularly because of the integrity with which the story was made. "There was something so unhurried about the way this story was approached," she says, pointing to the research, writing, shooting and execution. For an actor who chooses parts for their depth rather than their screen time, the philosophy remains simple: “It's not about length, but really about depth.”

Dia wears an ivory satin tissue pheran and matching pants set by House of DSAK, detailed with intricate Kashmiri Aari Tilla embroidery and finished with bold statement earrings from Manubhai Jewellers.

That sense of purpose extends well beyond cinema. Dia has spent years advocating for environmental action, but believes the conversation now needs to focus on the very direct link between the planet and our own lives. "We are dealing with a triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss." Still, optimism comes naturally to her. "I'm an optimist. I would like to believe we care enough about our own survival to do better - and, hopefully, a lot more of it." For Dia, speaking up only matters when it is followed by action. "Just speaking up is not enough." Her activism has always come from a place of love, she says, which has also helped her weather the criticism that comes with being vocal. "I have always responded from a place of love, so the hate has never bothered me."

The actor wears a vibrant red saree from Roseroom by Isha Jajodia styled with a delicate pendant necklace from CLARA.

Dia's advocacy for women and children is closely tied to her wider commitment to social justice. As a UN SDG Advocate and UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, she has used her platform to speak about women's participation in decision-making, climate leadership and the importance of representation. Her association with Save the Children has also seen her advocate for the rights and wellbeing of vulnerable children. For Dia, these causes are interconnected, rooted in a larger belief in building a more equitable and compassionate world.

The actor wears an Anjul Bhandari georgette saree with do taar Chikankari and multicolor Japanese beads, paired with elegant earrings from Manubhai Jewellers.

Perhaps that philosophy explains her approach to fashion, too. Twenty-five years in the public eye have given her a front-row view of Bollywood's changing aesthetics, but trends have never been the destination. "For me. fashion has never been about what is in trend. It's always been about seeking stories." She finds them in handwoven textiles, handcraft, artisanship and community. Her fascination began with her mother's wardrobe, where every piece carried “a powerful, beautiful story of our legacy, of our history, of many centuries of inheritance.”

Dia is wearing a pink Banarasi Katan silk saree by Vidhi Singhania featuring leaf buti work and traditional konia corner motifs, paired with a statement necklace from Manubhai Jewellers.