Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks additional time to appear before Maharashtra Cyber over objectionable remarks at concert

According to the complaint, the rapper's remarks during the performance prompted the complainant to approach the authorities, after which Maharashtra Cyber issued a summons seeking his appearance for questioning. Honey did not appear before the investigating officials as directed. The matter remains under investigation, and further details are yet to be received. The rapper had previously apologised for the remarks via a video on social media. He also called his comment a disclaimer against unsafe and unprotected sex.

Rapper and singer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh , has sought additional time from Maharashtra Cyber to appear before the investigating officer after he did not turn up for questioning on Monday. Honey had been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber and was asked to appear before officials in connection with a complaint filed against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks during a concert.

Previous allegations on Honey Singh This is not the first time the singer’s name has been linked to controversy. Earlier in May, Honey was directed by the Delhi High Court to file an affidavit after an organisation, Hindu Shakti Dal, moved a petition alleging that the singer sang an objectionable song during his performance at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in 2025.

On April 2, the Delhi High Court directed the Central Government to take down the URLs of the song Volume 1 of Honey from all social media platforms and sharing platforms. The HC said that the song is obscene, vulgar and derogatory towards women, and it cannot be allowed in the name of artistic freedom and Freedom of Speech and expression.

The song was released in 2006 by Honey and Badshah, the petitioner said. During the hearing on April 2, the bench said that this song is highly vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women. It treated women as sex objects.

Advocate Rupali Panwar argued that the song is vulgar and is available on social media platforms. It is accessible even to children of tender age, which is harmful for them. To protect them, the song should be taken down immediately from all social media platforms, including YouTube and sharing platforms.

It was also submitted that Honey sang two lines of the song at a public concert at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 1, 2025. Honey previously denied the claim of performing the song at a concert.