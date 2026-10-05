Fire breaks out on Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana set in Mumbai, no injuries reported
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram with Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film's first part releases in November 2026.
A fire reportedly broke out on the set of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana in Mumbai. According to a report in India Today, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president, BN Tiwari, confirmed the incident. He described it as a minor fire and said that no one was injured.
Fire breaks out on the sets of Ramayana
Speaking to India Today, Tiwari said the fire started in one of the tents outside Prime Focus Studios, where Ramayana is being shot. He said the fire was quickly brought under control before it could spread.
He said, "A few days ago, there was a fire incident at a nearby location, following which we reached out to all producers and asked them to ensure that proper safety measures were in place. However, due to carelessness, this fire incident happened on the set. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the damage was also minor. However, this should serve as a warning to them and other film teams to be more careful and take adequate precautions against such accidents."
It has also been reported that television shows Hustle and Pati Patni Panga are being shot in the same vicinity at Prime Focus Studios. According to the report, the fire did not result in any injuries and shooting resumed after the situation was brought under control.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash plays Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Ravie Dubey essays Lakshman. The cast also includes Arun Govil as Dashrath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.
The first instalment, officially titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is scheduled to release in November 2026, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027. The film has been mounted on a large scale and is being made for an international audience, with DNEG handling the VFX.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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