Fire breaks out on Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana set in Mumbai, no injuries reported

A fire reportedly broke out on the set of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana in Mumbai. According to a report in India Today, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president, BN Tiwari, confirmed the incident. He described it as a minor fire and said that no one was injured. Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

Fire breaks out on the sets of Ramayana Speaking to India Today, Tiwari said the fire started in one of the tents outside Prime Focus Studios, where Ramayana is being shot. He said the fire was quickly brought under control before it could spread.

He said, "A few days ago, there was a fire incident at a nearby location, following which we reached out to all producers and asked them to ensure that proper safety measures were in place. However, due to carelessness, this fire incident happened on the set. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the damage was also minor. However, this should serve as a warning to them and other film teams to be more careful and take adequate precautions against such accidents."

It has also been reported that television shows Hustle and Pati Patni Panga are being shot in the same vicinity at Prime Focus Studios. According to the report, the fire did not result in any injuries and shooting resumed after the situation was brought under control.