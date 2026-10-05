Sonu Nigam buys three commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹17 crore

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has purchased three commercial units in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a combined ₹17 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Sonu Nigam has purchased three commercial units in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a combined ₹17 crore.

The transactions, registered on August 6, 2026, involve two adjoining commercial units on the first floor and another office unit on the ground floor of the Aston building in Sundervan Complex, located on Lokhandwala Road.

According to the documents, Nigam purchased two units on the first floor of the Aston building from Singular Health Private Limited for ₹16 crore. The two units have a combined carpet area of 3,885.77 sq ft. The transaction attracted stamp duty of ₹96 lakh. As part of the transaction, Nigam also acquired four car parking spaces in the stack parking system located in the basement of the building.

In a separate transaction registered on the same day, Nigam purchased unit on the ground floor of the same building from Singular Health Private Limited for ₹1 crore. The office has a carpet area of 258.33 sq ft and the transaction attracted stamp duty of ₹6 lakh, according to the property registration documents.

Together, the three commercial units have a combined carpet area of 4,144.10 sq ft, with the total consideration value amounting to ₹17 crore. The average consideration works out to approximately ₹41,021 per sq ft of carpet area when the three units are considered together.

Sonu Nigam and Singular Health Private Limited could not be reached for a comment.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam sells over 1.9 hectares of land parcel in Karjat near Mumbai for ₹1.95 crore

Sonu Nigam's real estate transactions Sonu Nigam has remained in the news over the last two years for several real estate transactions including commercial office spaces, and land transactions.

In May 2026, Sonu Nigam sold 1.067 hectares of land in Karjat (part of Mumbai 3.0), for a total consideration of ₹95 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

In April 2026, Nigam sold multiple land parcels totalling over 1.9 hectares in Karjat, a hill station in Maharashtra’s Raigad district near Mumbai, for a total consideration of ₹1.95 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

In February 2026, Sonu Nigam's father Agam Kumar Nigam, purchased a 1,197 sq m land parcel along with a ground-plus-one-floor residential and commercial structure in Mumbai’s Madh Island for ₹10 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras.

In 2025, Sonu Nigam was in the news for real estate transactions, leasing commercial property in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for five years at a total rent of over ₹12.61 crore in 2025.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam buys 258 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹1 crore

The office is located in a building named Trade Centre BKC in Mumbai and measures 4,257 square feet, according to documents reviewed by SquareYards. The property was leased to Pattni Hospitality, which operates a brand called Downtown 29 cafe and bar; the transaction was registered on December 2, 2025.