Arjun Sarja files complaint against those spreading ‘derogatory allegations’ about daughter Aishwarya, her marriage to Umapathy Ramaiah
There has been constant speculation recently about Aishwarya's marriage to Umapathy Ramaiah, especially after her sister Anjana's wedding.
Actor Arjun Sarja’s younger daughter, Anjana, recently got married. The celebratory time took a turn with renewed focus on his elder daughter, actor Aishwarya Arjun, and her marriage to Umapathy Ramaiah. In a strongly worded statement released on Thursday, Arjun stated that he has filed a complaint against those speculating about his daughter’s life and marriage. He also slammed those labelling her an alcoholic and allegedly making derogatory remarks against her.
Arjun Sarja addresses rumours about daughter Aishwarya
Arjun began his statement by thanking those who sent love to Anjana and their family during the wedding. He then states that he never expected to address something about Aishwarya publicly at a time like this. Making it clear that he has chosen to respect her privacy and refrain from commenting on matters personal to her, she stated that Aishwarya will speak in her own time, if she chooses to.
However, he stated that ‘deeply derogatory allegations’ have been made against Aishwarya’s character and personal life. “As actors, we understand that public life inevitably invites speculation and scrutiny. However, there is a clear distinction between speculation and the deliberate propagation of baseless allegations. Public scrutiny does not give anyone the licence to invent narratives or engage in character assassination. To make unfounded and derogatory remarks, including labelling a woman an alcoholic without any basis whatsoever, is deeply irresponsible and unacceptable,” read a portion of Arjun’s statement.
Complaint filed against those making derogatory statements
Arjun also stated that a complaint has now been filed in this matter, writing, “We have always believed that silence is often the most dignified response. But silence should never be mistaken for acceptance, nor should it allow misinformation to be repeatedly circulated and amplified. We have therefore taken the appropriate steps by lodging a formal complaint with the concerned authorities.”
The actor also stated that his statement was not just for his daughter, but for every woman whose ‘dignity is questioned and whose personal choices are turned into public judgement’. He pointed out that to women who might not have their family’s support, such allegations can be damaging. “No woman should have to face that alone, or have to defend the way she chooses to live her life,” he wrote.
Arjun ended his note by saying that he will always stand by his daughter and that those responsible for the misinformation about her will exercise caution, warning of legal action otherwise. “Respect and dignity should never be negotiable,” he stated.
Rumours about Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah
Aishwarya married actor Umapathy Ramaiah, son of veteran actor Thambi Ramaiah, in Chennai in June 2024. They met in 2021 on the reality show Survivor Tamil and got engaged in October 2023. When Anjana married Isaiah Nutter in October this year, many noticed the absence of Umapathy and Thambi. When she did not wish her husband a happy birthday earlier in November, many speculated that there was trouble in the marriage. Arjun’s statement comes after a YouTuber claimed that Thambi had spoken to him and that he knew about the situation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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