However, he stated that ‘deeply derogatory allegations’ have been made against Aishwarya’s character and personal life. “As actors, we understand that public life inevitably invites speculation and scrutiny. However, there is a clear distinction between speculation and the deliberate propagation of baseless allegations. Public scrutiny does not give anyone the licence to invent narratives or engage in character assassination. To make unfounded and derogatory remarks, including labelling a woman an alcoholic without any basis whatsoever, is deeply irresponsible and unacceptable,” read a portion of Arjun’s statement.

Arjun began his statement by thanking those who sent love to Anjana and their family during the wedding. He then states that he never expected to address something about Aishwarya publicly at a time like this. Making it clear that he has chosen to respect her privacy and refrain from commenting on matters personal to her, she stated that Aishwarya will speak in her own time, if she chooses to.

Actor Arjun Sarja ’s younger daughter, Anjana, recently got married. The celebratory time took a turn with renewed focus on his elder daughter, actor Aishwarya Arjun, and her marriage to Umapathy Ramaiah. In a strongly worded statement released on Thursday, Arjun stated that he has filed a complaint against those speculating about his daughter’s life and marriage. He also slammed those labelling her an alcoholic and allegedly making derogatory remarks against her.

Complaint filed against those making derogatory statements Arjun also stated that a complaint has now been filed in this matter, writing, “We have always believed that silence is often the most dignified response. But silence should never be mistaken for acceptance, nor should it allow misinformation to be repeatedly circulated and amplified. We have therefore taken the appropriate steps by lodging a formal complaint with the concerned authorities.”

The actor also stated that his statement was not just for his daughter, but for every woman whose ‘dignity is questioned and whose personal choices are turned into public judgement’. He pointed out that to women who might not have their family’s support, such allegations can be damaging. “No woman should have to face that alone, or have to defend the way she chooses to live her life,” he wrote.

Arjun ended his note by saying that he will always stand by his daughter and that those responsible for the misinformation about her will exercise caution, warning of legal action otherwise. “Respect and dignity should never be negotiable,” he stated.