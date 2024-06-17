Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Prabhu Deva attend wedding reception of Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah

Many celebrities, including Rajinikanth, his daughter Aishwarya, Jackie Shroff and Prabhu Deva, among others, attended the wedding reception of Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah. Aishwarya is the daughter of Arjun Sarja, and Umapathy is the son of actor-director Thambi Ramaiah. (Also Read | Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya and Umapathy Ramaiah's pre-wedding pictures are all about love) Many celebrities attended Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah's wedding reception.

Who all attended Aishwarya, Umapathy's wedding reception

As per Pinkvilla, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay Sethupathi, actor Dhruva Sarja, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin were also part of the event. The reception ceremony reportedly took place at the Hotel Leela Palace in Chennai on the eve of June 14.

For the event, Rajinikanth wore a white kurta and veshti. Aishwarya was seen in a white and golden saree. Jackie Shroff opted a white kurta and pyjama under a black coat. Prabhu Deva sported a printed shirt and black pants. New bride Aishwarya wore a pink saree while Umapathy was seen in a white shirt, black jacket and matching pants.

About Aishwarya and Umapathy's wedding

Aishwarya and Umapathy tied the knot on June 10 in an intimate ceremony. The wedding ceremony took place at the Hanuman Temple in Gerugambakkam in Chennai in the presence of family and friends. After their wedding, the duo shared a joined post on Instagram and posted their photos from the ceremony. The caption was, "10.06.2024 (nazar amulet and sparkles emojis)."

Arjun Sarja posted a video on Instagram. He wrote, "Words cannot express the joy and happiness we feel as we witnessed our beloved daughter AISHWARYA marry the love of her life, our dearest UMAPATHY. It was a day filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories."

"Watching you step into this new chapter has filled our hearts with pride and overwhelming emotion. Here’s to a lifetime of love, joy, and countless blessings. May your journey together be as beautiful as the love you share. We love you both dearly! Appa Amma Anju Junee and truffyy @aishwaryaarjun @umapathyramaiah @neetuarjun14 @anj204," he also added.