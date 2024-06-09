Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya and Umapathy Ramaiah's pre-wedding pictures are all about love. See them

South actors Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Chennai this week. The haldi, mehendi and sangeet took place at Aishwarya’s father, Arjun Sarja’s residence. Pictures from the events have now surfaced online. (Also Read: Arjun Sarja meets PM Modi in Chennai) Aishwarya Arjun with her fiance Umapathy Ramaiah and father Arjun Sarja at her pre-wedding.

Aishwarya, Umapathy’s pre-wedding festivities

Arjun Sarja, former actor Niveditha Arjun’s daughter Aishwarya, and actor-director Thambi Ramaiah’s son Umapathy began their pre-wedding festivities on June 7. The haldi ceremony was a close-knit event just for family and loved ones. Aishwarya and most of the family wore white for the ceremony, while her mother wore a yellow saree. The vibrant yellow decor’s theme was ‘Cover Me in Sunshine’.

After the haldi, Aishwarya switched into a vibrant yellow Anamika Khanna outfit for the mehendi ceremony. Umapathy was seen in a black embroidered sherwani for the occasion. The decor was dreamy, inspired by ‘The Sky Turned Pink.’ Aishwarya looked happy as she was showered with kisses, both from her fiance and father. After the haldi, the whole family even clicked a family picture together with their pets.

Vishal, who starred with Aishwarya in the 2013 film Pattathu Yaanai, went to the sangeet, shared pictures of his blue kurta on Instagram, writing, “All set for my dearest Arjun sir’s angel, my dearest Aishu and Umapathy’s #Sangeeth. Lil jitters but since it's a family one I’ll be fine, I suppose. #lookgoodfrominside #lookyaself #enjoylife.”

Aishwarya, Umapathy’s love story

Aishwarya and Umapathy met on the reality show Survivor Tamil, which Arjun incidentally hosted in 2021. After dating, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on October 28, 2023. According to Pinkvilla, Aishwarya and Arjun will hold their wedding reception on June 14 at Leela Palace in Chennai.

Aishwarya debuted in 2013 with Pattathu Yaanai, directed by Boopathy Pandian. She was last seen in the 2018 film Prema Baraha, a Tamil-Kannada bilingual directed by Arjun. Aishwarya was supposed to debut in Telugu in her father’s directorial but the film seems to have been put on hold. Umapathy debuted in 2016 with Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay. He was last seen in the 2021 film Thanne Vandi, which saw his father in a supporting role.