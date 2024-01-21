Arjun Sarja meets PM Modi in Chennai; says Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya will be ‘remarkable’

Actor Arjun Sarja is one of the many celebs nationwide who seem pumped up about the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Ahead of the special day, he took to Instagram to share his excitement for the momentous occasion, apart from sharing pictures with PM Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Chennai. (Also Read: Rajinikanth and Dhanush leave for Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir consecration. Watch) Aishwarya and Arjun met PM Modi in Chennai

Arjun gifts Modi a painting

PM Modi was in Chennai recently for work and actor Arjun met him while he was there. He took his daughter Aishwarya along for the meet. The duo presented Modi with a painting of the Anjaneya Swamy (Hanuman) temple built by Arjun. Arjun’s team claims that Modi spoke to Aishwarya about her father’s films. Arjun has predominantly worked in Tamil, in addition to Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Arjun talks about Ram Mandir

In a video shared on his Instagram, Arjun calls January 22 “a remarkable day in the history of India.” He said, “We will witness the glory that not just our leaders, but also the common man fought for. Even before Independence, under British rule, our people never stopped fighting for this divine cause. Thousands of lives were sacrificed. The grit, determination and honesty of those souls hasn’t gone to waste.”

Celebs to attend consecration

Big names from the film industry have been invited to the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya. The list features actors, directors, singers and others. Amitabh Bachchan is expected to fly to Ayodhya on Monday for the opening ceremony. Rajinikanth and Dhanush were spotted leaving Chennai for Ayodhya on Sunday. Kangana Ranaut is already in Ayodhya; on Sunday morning, she cleaned the premises of a temple there.

Akshay Kumar has made a sizeable donation and is expected to attend the ceremony. So are actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishab Shetty, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan and more.

