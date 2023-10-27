Anupam Kher shares he is proud to be first person from the film industry to offer prayers at Ram Lalla Mandir

Actor Anupam Kher spoke about the inauguration of the Ram Lalla Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 next year. Speaking to news agency ANI, the actor said that it is a proud moment for everyone and he will be there regardless of getting an invitation. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings from Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Watch video) Actor Anupam Kher talked about the inauguration of the Ram Lalla temple..

What Anupam Kher said

In the brief conversation with news agency ANI, the actor shared that he feels proud to be the first person from the film industry to have offered his prayers there. He added in Hindi, "The historic day is awaited when Ram Lalla Mandir will be inaugurated on 22nd January 2024. Hindus have fought for this constitutionally, for years. This is about the expression of our own thoughts. I would like to proudly say that I was the first person from the film industry who offered prayers there...Whether they invite me or not, I will definitely go there..."

Kangana's recent visit

A few days ago, actor Kangana Ranaut paid a visit to the birth place of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and sought blessings from Ram Lalla. She visited the temple just days ahead of the release of her film, Tejas. The actor also shared pictures of her visit to the temple on her Instagram page. Kangana can be seen praying at the temple, seeking blessings in the pictures.

"Come, my dear Ram! I am a devotee of Lord Vishnu and am blessed to have been able to visit the birthplace of the divine, great warrior, saint ruler, the best of gentlemen Shri Ram. The birthplace of Ram holds a special space in my upcoming film Tejas so I felt like visiting this place. I am blessed. My dear Ram!" she wrote in the caption.

Anupam Kher will star in Kangana Ranaut's next, titled Emergency. The film will release next year.

The Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ram temple in Ayodhya will start on January 16, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Pran- Pratishtha ceremony. Along with the PM, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Baghwat will also be present at the event.

