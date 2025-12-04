Sonu Nigam leases his Mumbai property near BKC for ₹12.61 crore over five years

Singer Sonu Nigam has leased out a property in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for five years at a total rent of over ₹12.61 crore, according to property registration documents. Mumbai real estate update: Singer Sonu Nigam has leased out a property in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for five years at a total rent of over ₹12.61 crore. (HT Files)

The office is located in a building named Trade Centre BKC in Mumbai and measures 4,257 square feet, according to documents reviewed by SquareYards.

According to the documents, the deal incurred a stamp duty of ₹3.27 lakh and registration charges of ₹1,000, and includes a security deposit of ₹90 lakh, the documents show.

The property was leased to Pattni Hospitality, which operates a brand called Downtown 29 cafe and bar, for which the transaction was registered on December 2, 2025

According to Square Yards’ analysis, the rental agreement spans a five-year period. The rent is fixed at ₹19 lakh for the first year, with an escalation of 5.26% taking it to ₹20 lakh in the second year.

From year two onward, the rent will rise at a steady annual rate of 5%, increasing to ₹21 lakh in the third year, ₹22.05 lakh in the fourth year, and ₹23.15 lakh in the fifth year. The total rental outflow during the lease tenure amounts to ₹12.62 crore.

A query has been sent to Pattni Hospitality. The story will be updated if a response is received. Sonu Nigam could not be reached for comment.

Kailash Kher purchased office space in the same building Playback singer Kailash Kher, on November 7, 2025, had purchased commercial office space in the same building for ₹10.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The office space measures 2,619 sq ft carpet, and is located on the 7th floor of the Trade Centre building.

The seller of the office space is N&T Family Private Trust, formerly known as IL&FS Trust Company Ltd, according to the documents.

The transaction was registered on November 7, 2025, for which a registration fee of ₹30,000 and a stamp duty of over ₹63 lakh were paid, the documents show.