    Sonu Nigam leases his Mumbai property near BKC for ₹12.61 crore over five years

    Mumbai real estate update: Sonu Nigam leases 4,257 sq ft property near BKC to Pattni Hospitality, operator of Downtown 29 café and bar

    Published on: Dec 04, 2025 4:09 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Singer Sonu Nigam has leased out a property in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for five years at a total rent of over 12.61 crore, according to property registration documents.

    Mumbai real estate update: Singer Sonu Nigam has leased out a property in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for five years at a total rent of over ₹12.61 crore. (HT Files)
    The office is located in a building named Trade Centre BKC in Mumbai and measures 4,257 square feet, according to documents reviewed by SquareYards.

    According to the documents, the deal incurred a stamp duty of 3.27 lakh and registration charges of 1,000, and includes a security deposit of 90 lakh, the documents show.

    The property was leased to Pattni Hospitality, which operates a brand called Downtown 29 cafe and bar, for which the transaction was registered on December 2, 2025

    According to Square Yards’ analysis, the rental agreement spans a five-year period. The rent is fixed at 19 lakh for the first year, with an escalation of 5.26% taking it to 20 lakh in the second year.

    From year two onward, the rent will rise at a steady annual rate of 5%, increasing to 21 lakh in the third year, 22.05 lakh in the fourth year, and 23.15 lakh in the fifth year. The total rental outflow during the lease tenure amounts to 12.62 crore.

    A query has been sent to Pattni Hospitality. The story will be updated if a response is received. Sonu Nigam could not be reached for comment.

    Kailash Kher purchased office space in the same building

    Playback singer Kailash Kher, on November 7, 2025, had purchased commercial office space in the same building for 10.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

    The office space measures 2,619 sq ft carpet, and is located on the 7th floor of the Trade Centre building.

    The seller of the office space is N&T Family Private Trust, formerly known as IL&FS Trust Company Ltd, according to the documents.

    The transaction was registered on November 7, 2025, for which a registration fee of 30,000 and a stamp duty of over 63 lakh were paid, the documents show.

    Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
    News/Real Estate/Sonu Nigam Leases His Mumbai Property Near BKC For ₹12.61 Crore Over Five Years
