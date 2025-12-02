Kartik Aaryan's parents buy office space in Mumbai's Vile Parle for ₹10.83 crore

Kartik Aaryan's parents, Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, have purchased an office space in Mumbai's Vile Parle for ₹10.83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Mumbai real estate update: Kartik Aaryan's parents, Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, have purchased an office space in Mumbai's Vile Parle for ₹10.83 crore. (HT Files)

The office unit, spanning 1,228 sq ft of RERA carpet area, is situated on the first floor of Notan House, located in the JVPD area of Vile Parle West, according to the documents.

The transaction was registered on November 27, for which a stamp duty of over ₹65 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid, as per the documents.

The seller is Notan House Pvt Ltd, who sold the office space along with two car parking spaces, property registration documents show.

Notan House Pvt Ltd did not comment, and Kartik Aaryan and his parents could not be reached for comment.

Kartik Aaryan's real estate portfolio Kartik Aaryan, along with his parents Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, made headlines in September 2025 for purchasing an office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹13 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by online real estate marketplace Square Yards.

The office space is located in a building named Signature by Lotus, which has a RERA-registered carpet area of 1,905 sq ft. The deal also included three parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 78 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Additionally, in September 2025, Kartik Aaryan was in the news for purchasing land in Alibaug, a coastal town near Mumbai. Aaryan had acquired a 2,000 sq ft. plot worth ₹2 crore at Chateau de Alibaug, a flagship coastal development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).