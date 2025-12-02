Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Kartik Aaryan's parents buy office space in Mumbai's Vile Parle for ₹10.83 crore

    Mumbai real estate update: Kartik Aaryan's parents have bought office space, spanning 1,228 sq ft of RERA carpet area, in Notan House, located in the JVPD area

    Published on: Dec 02, 2025 5:12 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Kartik Aaryan's parents, Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, have purchased an office space in Mumbai's Vile Parle for 10.83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

    Mumbai real estate update: Kartik Aaryan's parents, Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, have purchased an office space in Mumbai's Vile Parle for ₹10.83 crore. (HT Files)
    Mumbai real estate update: Kartik Aaryan's parents, Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, have purchased an office space in Mumbai's Vile Parle for ₹10.83 crore. (HT Files)

    The office unit, spanning 1,228 sq ft of RERA carpet area, is situated on the first floor of Notan House, located in the JVPD area of Vile Parle West, according to the documents.

    The transaction was registered on November 27, for which a stamp duty of over 65 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000 were paid, as per the documents.

    The seller is Notan House Pvt Ltd, who sold the office space along with two car parking spaces, property registration documents show.

    Notan House Pvt Ltd did not comment, and Kartik Aaryan and his parents could not be reached for comment.

    Also Read: Kartik Aaryan buys office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, with parents for 13 crore

    Kartik Aaryan's real estate portfolio

    Kartik Aaryan, along with his parents Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, made headlines in September 2025 for purchasing an office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for 13 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by online real estate marketplace Square Yards.

    Also Read: Kartik Aaryan makes first land investment, picks up 2,000 sq ft Alibaug plot for 2 crore

    The office space is located in a building named Signature by Lotus, which has a RERA-registered carpet area of 1,905 sq ft. The deal also included three parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 78 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

    Also Read: Mumbai real estate blockbuster: Bollywood families invest properties worth almost 100 crore in November

    Additionally, in September 2025, Kartik Aaryan was in the news for purchasing land in Alibaug, a coastal town near Mumbai. Aaryan had acquired a 2,000 sq ft. plot worth 2 crore at Chateau de Alibaug, a flagship coastal development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
    News/Real Estate/Kartik Aaryan's Parents Buy Office Space In Mumbai's Vile Parle For ₹10.83 Crore
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes