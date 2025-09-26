Edit Profile
    Kartik Aaryan buys office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, with parents for ₹13 crore

    Bollywood real estate deal: Kartik Aaryan, with his parents Mala and Manish Tiwari, has purchased an office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for 13 crore

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 12:49 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Kartik Aaryan, along with his parents Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, has purchased an office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for 13 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by online real estate marketplace Square Yards.

    Kartik Aaryan, along with his parents Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, has purchased an office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹13 crore
    Kartik Aaryan, along with his parents Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, has purchased an office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹13 crore

    According to property registration documents accessed from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website and reviewed by Square Yards, the office space is located in Signature by Lotus. It has a RERA carpet area of 176.98 sq. m. (~1,905 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 194.67 sq. m. (~2,095 sq. ft.). The deal also includes three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 78 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

    The transaction was registered in September 2025.

    The actor could not be reached for a comment.

    About the Andheri West real estate market

    Andheri West is a key real estate market in Mumbai, serving both commercial and residential demand. It offers strong connectivity via road, rail, and metro, and is located near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The locality is located close to major business districts, including Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), SEEPZ, and Lower Parel. This proximity fuels demand for both commercial and residential properties, as professionals seek homes close to work and businesses.

    Earlier this month Aaryan had expanded his real estate portfolio by purchasing land for the first time. He has acquired a 2,000 sq. ft. plot worth 2 crore at Chateau de Alibaug, a flagship coastal development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

    Last year, Aaryan had rented out an apartment in Mumbai for 4.5 lakh per month, according to property registration documents accessed by proptech platform Square Yards.

    The 1,912 square feet property is located in Siddhi Vinayak Building, in the Presidency co-operative society of Juhu area, per the documents.

    According to Square Yards, Aaryan had purchased the residential property jointly with mother Mala Tiwari for 17.5 crore. The deal, which includes two car parking spaces, attracted a stamp duty of 1.05 crore and a registration fee of 30,000, the proptech platform said.

    Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and later appeared in films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). His filmography also includes Luka Chuppi (2019), Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), and Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023).

