Ajay Devgn leases office space of over 2,500 sq ft in Mumbai's Andheri for 5.47 lakh monthly

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has rented an office unit in Mumbai’s Andheri West area for Rs. 5.47 lakh monthly, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has rented an office unit in Mumbai’s Andheri West area for Rs. 5.47 lakh monthly. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

The documents show that Ajay Devgn leased the office space to Bombay Design Centre Private Limited for five years, from May 2025 to April 2030.

According to the property registration documents, the office unit is located in a building named Signature by Lotus and has a carpet area of 2,545 sq ft.

The documents show that the transaction was registered on May 2, 2025, and a stamp duty of ₹85,500 and registration fees of ₹1,000 were paid.

The security deposit for the transaction is ₹16.42 lakh, and the per-month rent will increase from ₹5.47 lakh to ₹6.29 lakh after three years.

According to SquareYards' analysis, in April 2023, Ajay Devgn acquired three adjacent office units, each measuring ~2,545 sq. ft., for a total value of Rs. 30.35 crore, amounting to Rs. ~10.12 crore per unit.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn leases commercial property in Andheri West, Mumbai, for a monthly rent of ₹9 lakh

The current rental agreement pertains to one of these units. Based on the agreed rental terms and estimated acquisition cost of a single unit, the rental yield stands at approximately 6.5% for the first three years, rising to around 7.5% during the final two years of the lease, Square Yards said.

In total, Ajay Devgn had purchased five office units in the Signature building on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West for a sum of ₹45.9 crore.

There are five units total, measuring over 13,000 sq ft, three on the 16th floor and two on the 17th floor, which include 14 parking spaces.

Both Ajay Devgn and Bombay Design Centre Pvt Ltd could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: From Karishma Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan, here’s why Bollywood stars prefer to invest in commercial properties

Previous leasing deals by Ajay Devgn

Documents accessed by Propstack showed that Ajay Devgn was in the news in June 2024 for leasing an office space of over 4,200 sq ft in the same building for a monthly rent of ₹9 lakh for five years.

In September 2024, Devgn leased out a commercial office space spanning 3,455 sq ft for of ₹7 lakh, property registration documents accessed through proptech platform Square Yards showed.

In the same month, Devgn also renewed a lease agreement for two commercial units spanning 1,500 sq ft in the Andheri area of Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹4.16 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Proptstack

Ajay Devgn renewed the lease of Saraswat Co-operative Bank Limited for five years between December 2018 and December 2023.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn renews lease for 1,500 sq ft commercial units in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹4.16 lakh

According to the documents, the leave and license agreement has now been renewed for another five years between December 2023 and December 2028.