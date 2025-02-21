10 property transactions involving Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and others

Bollywood stars have long made headlines with their property acquisitions in Mumbai's real estate market, and this trend continues into the first 45 days of 2025. Here’s a list of 10 property registrations in 2025 involving several Bollywood celebrities Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan continue to make headlines with property acquisitions in Mumbai in 2025.(HT Files)

1) Shah Rukh Khan leases two luxury duplex apartments in Mumbai for ₹ 8.7 crore for three years

Shah Rukh Khan has taken on rent two luxury duplexes in the Pali Hill area in Khar, Mumbai for ₹8.67 crore for three years, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

Documents show that the two duplexes are in a building named Puja Casa and are located on the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors.

2) Amitabh Bachchan sells duplex in Mumbai for ₹ 83 crore

Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

The documents show that the apartment, located on the 27th and 28th floors of a building named The Atlantis, is spread across 5,185 sq ft (RERA carpet) and has an additional terrace balcony area of over 4,400 sq ft. The agreement was registered on January 17.

Also Read: Bollywood celebrities cash in on real estate boom, sell Mumbai apartments with 118% average appreciation

3) Shraddha Kapoor father Shakti Kapoor, buys a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 6.2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor and her father, Shakti Kapoor, have bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹6.24 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

The documents registered on January 13, 2025, showed the property is in Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower in Mumbai. The total carpet area of the apartment, which includes two balconies, is 1042.73 sq ft.

4) Varun Dhawan and his family buy two luxury apartments in Juhu worth ₹ 86.92 crore

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his family bought two luxury apartments worth ₹86.92 crore in Mumbai's Juhu area, property registration documents showed.

Documents accessed by IndexTap.com show that Varun Dhawan bought the first apartment, along with his wife, Natasha Dhawan, on the 7th floor and the second apartment, with his mother Karuna Dhawan, on the 6th floor of Twenty, an under-construction building in Juhu, for ₹44.52 crore. The transaction for both apartments was registered on January 3.

5) Subhash Ghai buys an apartment for ₹ 24 crore in Mumbai

Bollywood director Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai have bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for ₹24 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards showed. They had sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹12.85 crore last month

The transaction was registered on February 3, documents accessed by Square Yards showed. The couple on January 22, sold an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹12.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

Also Read: Nearly 50% of Mumbai properties registered in 2024 smaller than 650 sq ft, 60% are 1 BHK and 2 BHK homes: MahaRERA data

The director had purchased the apartment for ₹8.72 crore in August 2016, as per the earlier documents accessed by Zapkey.com

6) Bollywood actor Amrita Singh buys an apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 18 crore

Bollywood actor Amrita Singh, mother of Sara Ali Khan, has purchased a ready-to-move-in luxury apartment for ₹18 crore in Mumbai real estate market's Juhu, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

The apartment registered on February 14, measures 2,260 sq ft carpet, is located in the JVPD Scheme area in Juhu, Vile Parle. It is on the fourth floor of Nutan Laxmi Cooperative Housing Society Limited.

7) Akshay Kumar sells an apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 4.25 crore

Akshay Kumar, on January 21, sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for ₹4.25 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

The property was in Sky City, developed by Oberoi Realty and spread across 25 acres. It is a ready-to-move-in residential project offering 3BHK, 3BHK and studio, and duplex apartments.

8) Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna sell a luxury flat in Mumbai for ₹ 80 crore

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have sold their luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Oberoi 360 West project for ₹80 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap showed.

The 6830 sq ft apartment (RERA carpet) is on the 39th floor of the Oberoi 360 West project, a luxury residential tower in Worli, and includes four parking slots. The documents registered on January 31 showed that ₹4.80 crore was paid as stamp duty.

9) Sonakshi Sinha sells apartment in Mumbai's Bandra for ₹ 22.50 crore, earns 61% profit

On January 31, Sonakshi Sinha sold her Bandra apartment for ₹22.50 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. She bought the property in March 2020 for ₹14 crore, marking a 61% appreciation in value.

The apartment sold by Sonakshi Sinha is located on the 16th floor of 81 Aureate in Bandra West. According to SquareYards, Sinha owns one more apartment in the same project.

Also Read: Here's why high-net-worth individuals may be selling their properties in Mumbai’s real estate market

10) Bollywood singer Anu Malik sells two apartments in Mumbai for around ₹ 15 crore

Bollywood composer and singer Anu Malik and his wife Anju Malik sold two apartments for ₹14.49 crore in Mumbai's Santacruz West area on February 5, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

Documents show that the two apartments are located on the same floor in a building named Khushi Belmondo, with a built-up area of 2,515 sq ft.