Shahrukh Khan takes on rent two duplex apartments in Mumbai for 8.67 crore for three years

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan has taken two duplexes on rent in the Pali Hill area in Khar, Mumbai for ₹ 8.67 crore rent over a period of 36 months(Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

Documents show that the two duplexes are in a building named Puja Casa and are located on the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors.

The first duplex is taken on rent from actor Jacky Bhagnani, and sister Deepshikha Deshmukh for a monthly rent of ₹11.54 lakh along with a security deposit of ₹32.97 lakh for a period of 36 months, documents show.

Film producer Vashu Bhagnani has rented the second duplex to Shahrukh Khan for ₹12.61 lakh per month along with a security deposit of ₹36 lakh for three years, the documents show.

The documents show that both transactions were registered on February 14, 2025, for which a stamp duty of ₹2.22 lakh and registration fees of ₹2,000 were paid.

A query has been sent to Pooja Dadlani, manager of Shahrukh Khan and Jacky Bhagnani, but no response was received. Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh could not be reached for comment.

Shahrukh Khan's properties, Mannat and Shree Amrit society, in the news

Shahrukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan were in the news in December 2024, over the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) discussing an application filed by Gauri Khan, seeking to build two additional floors on the six-storey annexe behind their bungalow Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Shahrukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, applied on November 9, with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) seeking to add two additional floors to the annexe, adding another 616.02 sq. meters to the total built-up area, according to a report published in the Hindustan Times.

Shahrukh Khan's sea-facing apartment in the Shree Amrit CHSL building on Carter Road in Mumbai is expected to be redeveloped, according to a report filed by HT.com on January 28. According to market sources, Shahrukh owns a terrace flat in Shree Amrit CHSL on Carter Road.

A tender document floated by the society in July 2024 states that the plot size is over 4,000 sq meters, and it has three wings occupying over 45,000 sq ft of MOFA (The Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion, Construction, Sale, Management, and Transfer) Act, 1963) carpet area.

The building was constructed in the 1980s on leasehold land of the collector, and the members of the society are currently in talks with several real estate developers to redevelop their society, sources told HT.com