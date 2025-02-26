Shah Rukh Khan to live in rented flat in Bandra for 24 lakh per month as he leaves Mannat with family; here's why

Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai bungalow, Mannat, has become a tourist attraction. Situated opposite the iconic Bandra Bandstand, the landmark bungalow sees hundreds of selfie-seeking fans every day and has housed the actor and his family for over 25 years now. But later this year, the Khans will move out of their abode and live in an apartment building. The reason is a grand renovation of the palatial bungalow. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan rents two luxury duplex apartments in Mumbai for ₹8.7 crore for three years) Shah Rukh Khan has lived in Mannat, a bungalow in Bandra, for over 25 years.

Shah Rukh Khan moves out of Mannat

Sources told HT that renovation work at Mannat is set to begin in May. This includes a long-proposed extension of the bungalow, for which Shah Rukh had to get the court's permission. Mannat is a Grade III heritage structure, and any structural change can only take place after securing proper permissions. But now that the renovation is set to begin in just over a couple of months, Shah Rukh and his family will be relocating to a new address.

Shah Rukh Khan's new address

Shah Rukh, along wife Gauri and kids - Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam - are relocating to four floors of a luxury apartment building in the nearby Pali Hill area of Bandra. As per a report in HT, Shah Rukh has leased these floors from film producer Vashu Bhagnani. Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment entered into a leave and licence agreement with Bhagnani’s actor son, Jackky Bhagnani and his daughter, Deepshika Deshmukh, who co-owns the property, Puja Casa.

Sources say that the four floors will house not just the Khan family but also their security and staff and even have some office space. “It is clearly not as capacious as Mannat; there is enough space to accommodate his security and other staff,” said a source. He will reportedly pay rent of ₹24 lakh per month for the four floors.

According to sources, Shah Rukh and his team are working to ensure proper safety and privacy for him and his family at the apartment complex. A Business Standard report stated that the actor has leased two duplex apartments on the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors of the building. The apartments have been leased for three years. It is unclear if the Khan family plans to stay that long but sources say that the renovation in Mannat may take up to two years.