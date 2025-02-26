Shah Rukh Khan to move home while Mannat gets an extension

Mannat, the sea-facing Grade III heritage structure, attracts hundreds of people every day. They throng from all over the country and hang outside its forbidding gates hoping to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan. Indian Actor Shah Rukh Khan wave his hand to fans on his 52th birthday at Mannat, Bandstand in Mumbai.(HT)

Coming May, all that the fans and the tourists will catch a glimpse of will be the workers carrying out renovation and extension work.

Mannat’s famous resident is moving house.

For the next two years--the likely time taken for all the extension work to be carried out at Mannat annexe-- Shah Rukh Khan and his family are shifting to Pali Hill at Bandra where the star has leased four floors of a luxury apartment built by film producer Vashu Bhagnani, said sources.

Last week SRK’s company Red Chillies Entertainment entered into a leave and licence agreement with Bhagnani’s actor son Jackky Bhagnani and his daughter Deepshika Deshmukh, who co-own the property, Puja Casa.

Each floor has one flat and while “it is clearly not as capacious as Mannat, there is enough space to accommodate his security and other staff,” said a source who is familiar with the layout of the building.

The star will pay a monthly rent of ₹24 lakh for the four floors.

As earlier reported by HT, Gauri Khan, in November last year, had sought permission of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to add two additional floors to the Mannat annexe which serves as the family’s primary residence.

In the last two years a host of industrialists, realtors and cricketers with properties in the CRZ areas have used the 2019 amendment in Floor Space Index rules under the Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) to build more on their existing properties.

Messages sent to Jackky Bhagnani and Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani for their comment on these developments remained unanswered till the time of going to press.