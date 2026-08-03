UP’s first comprehensive bone and tissue bank opens at KGMU

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Monday inaugurated the state’s first Comprehensive Bone and Tissue Bank, a facility aimed at strengthening advanced reconstructive and transplant surgeries. The King George’s Medical University in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

Clinical services are expected to begin within the next few days after the remaining statutory approvals are received.

Developed by the department of orthopaedics, the bank will handle the complete chain of retrieval, processing, preservation, storage and distribution of bone allografts, ligaments, tendons and other musculo-skeletal tissues. Officials said it is expected to directly support surgeries related to complex trauma, bone tumours, revision joint replacements, spinal disorders, sports injuries and limb salvage procedures.

Speaking at the launch, KGMU vice-chancellor, prof Soniya Nityanand said the bank will ensure availability of quality-assured biological grafts within the state and simultaneously strengthen patient care, research and medical education.

“This is a major step toward making KGMU self-reliant in tissue transplantation and giving patients in UP access to advanced care closer to home,” she said.

KGMU spokesperson, Prof KK Singh said the state’s first Comprehensive Bone and Tissue Bank is expected to benefit thousands of patients from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states. “It will not only expand access to advanced surgical care but also promote research and training in tissue banking,” he added.

Prof Kumar Shantanu, Bone and Tissue Bank In charge, explained that every graft would undergo stringent donor screening, infection testing and scientific processing as per national guidelines. Each graft will be assigned a unique Bone Bank ID to ensure complete traceability and patient safety from donor to recipient.

Beyond orthopaedics, the facility will also cater to multiple super-specialty departments including plastic surgery, neurosurgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery, dental specialties, oncology, and burns and reconstructive surgery. Doctors said the availability of quality-assured grafts locally will help reduce waiting time and improve outcomes for patients requiring multi-specialty reconstruction.

KGMU officials said the infrastructure is fully ready with a certified clean room, sterile processing area, a high-capacity lyophilizer for freeze-drying tissues, a -40°C deep freezer and a -80°C ultra-low temperature freezer for long-term preservation.