Shah Rukh Khan roped in as brand ambassador for Gurugram-based Elan Group

Gurugram-based real estate developer Elan Group has appointed Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. Gurugram-based real estate developer Elan Group has appointed Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. (Elan Group)

According to the company statement, Shah Rukh Khan has captivated audiences worldwide, shaping aspirations, setting trends, and redefining excellence.

"His journey—marked by passion, resilience and greatness —resonates deeply with Elan Group’s vision. This association is more than an endorsement; it is a powerful synergy of ambition, perfection, achievement and the relentless pursuit of perfection—values that define both ‘Elan Group’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, the stars and icons in their respective fields," reads the company statement.

"With Shah Rukh Khan as the face of the ‘Elan Group’, ‘Elan’ Brand is all set to further transcend the boundaries and redefine opulence and sumptuousness. Elan Group stands as the driving force behind ultra-luxury real estate. With a portfolio of 15 projects spanning residential, commercial and mixed-use development, Brand ‘Elan’ is not just redefining the skyline, but it is also setting new benchmarks and scales in architectural excellence and opulent and luxurious living," the company statement added.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan rents two luxury duplex apartments in Mumbai for ₹8.7 crore for three years

Commenting on the association in the statement, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I have always believed that greatness is achieved by those who dare to push boundaries. ‘Elan Group ‘embodies that fearless spirit, and I’m delighted to be part of this association.”

“I am beyond honoured to welcome Shah Rukh Khan, to the ‘Elan’ family. At Elan Group, we do not just build projects—we create icons. Shah Rukh Khan is more than just a Super Star—He is phenomenal. His larger-than-life presence, influence, and relentless pursuit of perfection align seamlessly with Elan’s philosophy and the ‘Elan’ Brand," said Akash Kapoor, Director of Elan Group.

Also Read: Bollywood celebrities cash in on real estate boom, sell Mumbai apartments with 118% average appreciation

Real estate and Bollywood stars

Several real estate developers have signed up Bollywood stars, cricketers, or noted public figures as brand ambassadors to promote their projects in the past.

In July 2023, Pune-based real estate developer Gera Developments had signed Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador.

“Amitabh Bachchan has not only reinvented himself to stay relevant but has also created a personal bond and an emotional appeal with one and all, which is in sync with the Gera brand ethos,” the company said in a statement explaining its decision to sign the 80-year-old on as its brand ambassador.

Also Read: 10 property transactions involving Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and others

In 2016, Mumbai-based Ekta Developers had appointed film star Anil Kapoor to promote its projects.