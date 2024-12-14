Shahrukh Khan's house: 8 facts we know about his bungalow Mannat as Gauri Khan seeks permission to add two new floors

Shahrukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, plans to add two additional floors to Mannat's annexe. Here's a look at what is captivating about this 27,000-square-foot heritage bungalow the actor purchased in 2001. Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat is a landmark in Mumbai. His wife, Gauri Khan, applied on November 9, with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) seeking to add two additional floors to the annexe.

1. Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, applied on November 9, with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) seeking to add two additional floors to the annexe, adding another 616.02 sq. meters to the total built-up area, according to a report published in the Hindustan Times.



The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) discussed the application filed by Gauri Khan seeking to build two additional floors on the six-storey annexe behind their bungalow Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra area, MCZMA officials confirmed to HT.com on December 11.

Mannat's location

2. Mannat is nestled in the posh Bandstand area of Bandra in Mumbai. SRK purchased the bungalow in 2001 for ₹13.01 crore. Today, it is estimated to be valued at around ₹200 crore.

Mannat was initially known as…

3. The original name of the bungalow Mannat was 'Villa Vienna'. SRK bought 'Villa Vienna' from the 'Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust' in 2001 and renamed it 'Mannat' in 2005. As per reports, when Khan first acquired the property, he replaced the name with Jannat, which means heaven, but when it proved lucky for him, he renamed it Mannat, which means prayer. It has become a tourist attraction as fans throng outside to glimpse the 'Badshah', especially on occasions such as Eid or his birthday.

Mannat's history

4. Mannat's history dates back to 1914, when it was initially built and owned by Nariman A. Dubash. It is classified as a Grade-III heritage property, meaning the original bungalow cannot be modified. The actor has, however, added a six-storey annexe behind the main structure, known as the Mannat Annexe.

"The most prominent landmark at Bandra Bandstand is Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. Mannat, too, has an interesting history. It is believed to have been built by the Raja of Mandi in the late 19th century, and the M on the bungalow's facade perhaps stands for Mandi," said Bharat Gothoskar, City Chronicler and Founder of Khaki Heritage Foundation.

"According to another story, the bungalow was either built or acquired by a Parsi gentleman called Maneckji Bottlewala in 1917, and the M probably stands for Maneckji. Apparently, the bungalow's design is inspired by Villa La Rotunda, a 16th-century building in the city of Vicenza in Italy, designed by Italian architect Palladio, itself inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, a 1st-century building. The bungalow was given out in the 1980s and 90s for film shoots. It is prominently featured in movies such as Mr. India and Tezaab from that era. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan himself shot before it in the movie Yes Boss while humming, "Bas itna sa khwab hai." Looks like his "Mannat" came true," Gothoskar added.

5. The plaque and Bandra Bandstand: On the outside, the house sports a tall back gate, boundary walls with high fences and the popular plaque with 'Mannat Lands End' written on it.

According to historians, the entire Bandra Bandstand where Mannat stands today is Byramjee Jejeebhoy Road, now known for housing the homes of Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan.

"Today, the entire stretch of road from St Andrew's Church to Taj Lands End is known as Bandra Bandstand. But the road's official name is Byramjee Jejeebhoy Road, which has been since the 1870s. How did the road become called Bandstand then? The answer is in a park opposite the Fr. Agnel Ashram gate on the same road. An easy-to-miss gazebo painted in green is the original "Bandra Bandstand." Built-in 1924, this was where musical bands would perform during the colonial era. While today it is very easy to miss, back then, it was the most prominent structure on the road. And that is how the road began to be called Bandstand," Gothoskar added.

SRK speak on Mannat

6. SRK has often spoken about the significance of the house to him and has said that if he were ever to be broke, he would sell everything but not 'Mannat.

In his 2005 documentary, The Inner World of Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar reflected on what Mannat means to him. "Buying this house has been one of the most difficult things I've done in my life. I didn't have a home after my parents passed away; I have a house fetish. I've always wanted a home. I got this house when I had kids. This is my family's house, and someday my great-grandchildren will live here like an old Parsi family," he had said.

7. In May 2023, Shah Rukh Khan revealed at the launch of Gauri Khan's book My Life in Design in Mumbai that "It was way beyond (our budget). But we managed to buy (Mannat) which was worthy. It was quite debilitated and broken, and we didn't have money to furnish it. Of course, we called one designer. The lunch he served us, telling us how he designed the house, was way more than the salary I won in a month. We were like - this guy is going to charge a lot. So how do we do this house now? We bought it, but what do we do with it."

He added that he then turned to Gauri and asked her to decorate the house since she had 'artistic talent'. The couple then went on to buy things for the home over time. "Once we had little money, we bought leather fur sofas," he had said.

Who designed Mannat?

8. Under the guidance of Gauri Khan and architect-designer Kaif Faquih, 'Mannat' was constructed over a decadeago, with Rajiv Parekh now in charge of renovations. According to media reports, the house has six storeys, multiple bedrooms and living areas, a gymnasium, a pool, a library, and a personal auditorium.