Mannat to grow taller? Gauri seeks coastal authority nod

Mumbai: Mannat, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s home in Bandra, a nationally-known address and one of Mumbai’s biggest tourist spots is set to get bigger. The sea-facing house, a colonial-style 1914 Grade three heritage building, is built on a 2091.38 sq meter plot which includes a modern-day six storey annexe that serves as the family’s living quarters. Annexe was built behind the original Mannat mansion, as it is a heritage structure. (Hindustan Times)

As per documents accessed by HT, the actor’s wife Gauri Khan filed an application on November 9 with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) seeking to add two additional floors to the annexe, adding another 616.02 sq. meters to the total built up area.

In 2019, the CRZ rules were amended to permit usage of Transfer of Development Rights. The enhanced Floor Space Index in the Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) was also approved allowing people whose buildings fell under the CRZ to build more. In the last two years a host of cricketers, industrialists and relators with properties in the CRZ area have used the provisions of the enhanced FSI to add to their existing buildings, said Manoj Daisaraia, member of the Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association.

A committee headed by principal secretary (environment) Pravin Darade will decide on Gauri Khan’s application on Wednesday.

As per her application, the Khans want to add a seventh and eighth floor to Mannat annex which, at present has two level basements, a ground floor and six floors. According to the papers submitted to coastal zone authority by the applicant, the cost of project is estimated to be ₹25 crore.

In 1997, just when Shah Rukh Khan’s star was on the ascendant, the actor shot at heritage Villa Vienna then owned by Nariman K. Dubash, a trustee of the Bai Khrshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust. The star was so struck by the grandeur and location of the bungalow that he resolved to buy it eventually. He bought in 2001 and renamed it Mannat.

However, because of its heritage status he could not do any significant alteration and subsequently built the annexe to which he has now sought to make additions. It is not yet clear what he proposed to do on the two additional floors should he gets the MCZMA permission to build.