Kartik Aaryan invests 2 crore in Alibaug plot, becomes neighbours with Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has expanded his real estate portfolio by purchasing land for the first time. He has acquired a 2,000 sq. ft. plot worth ₹2 crore at Chateau de Alibaug, a flagship coastal development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

With this investment, Aaryan follows in the footsteps of stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon, who have also bought land in Alibaug.

HoABL’s premium projects in destinations such as Ayodhya, Vrindavan, and Goa have drawn significant interest from Bollywood celebrities, sports icons, entrepreneurs, and top corporate executives since their launch in April 2023, the company said in a statement.

Kartik Aaryan said, “Alibaug has become one of the most exciting places to invest in today — close to Mumbai and I plan to build my own home there. This is the first time I have invested in land and with full trust in The House of Abhinandan Lodha. I’m glad to have made this investment.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon to be Kartik Aryan's new neighbours

Amitabh Bachchan had in 2024 purchased a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug for ₹10 crore, also from HoABL, further diversifying his luxury real estate portfolio. After Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has purchased a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug, a second home destination near Mumbai. Sanon has purchased the land parcel in the Sol de Alibaug project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

“We’re delighted to welcome Kartik to the HoABL family,” said Abhinandan Lodha, chairman, The House of Abhinandan Lodha.

“Our Chateau de Alibaug was the first branded land development in Alibaug. kartik's investment reflects the rapidly growing resonance of Alibaug as preferred location for Mumbaikars to build spacious and luxurious homes, as also seen previously with investments from Bachchan, Kriti Sanon and many renowned business owners and corporate CXOs," he said.

Chateau de Alibaug offers a coastal lifestyle, complete with a thoughtfully curated set of amenities. These include a reflexology track, a multipurpose hall, a rooftop garden, a pool deck, a lounge room, and two expansive clubhouses for recreation and community engagement.

Samujjwal Ghosh, CEO, HoABL said, “For discerning buyers, Alibaug has become a preferred choice to build a second ‘first home’ that comes with a high long-term growth potential. The Château de Alibaug, featuring 4-bed serviced Châteaux, offers two duplexes stacked vertically, combining the privacy and amenities of a villa with the efficiency of a modern layout.

Garden Châteaux offers a private garden with a pool and lavish living area on the base floor, and bedrooms on the floor above; Terrace Châteaux offers a terrace with a pool on top, apart from the living areas and bedrooms.

All about the Alibaug real estate market

Alibaug is famous for being a second home destination for several Bollywood stars, sportsmen, industrialists and high net worth individuals

It takes about 20 to 30 minutes from the Mandwa Jetty and around two hours from Mumbai. "The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) has enhanced connectivity to Alibaug,” HoABL said in a statement.

Kartik Aryan's real estate portfolio

In 2024, Kartik Aaryan had rented out an apartment in Mumbai for ₹4.5 lakh per month, according to property registration documents accessed by proptech platform Square Yards.

The 1,912 square feet property is located in Siddhi Vinayak Building, in the Presidency co-operative society of Juhu area, per the documents.

Kartik Aaryan had invested in a property in 2023. As per documents accessed by Indextap.com, he bought an apartment in Mumbai for ₹17.50 crore.

