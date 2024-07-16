After Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon now buys a 2,000 sq ft property in Alibaug

After Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has purchased a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug, a second home destination near Mumbai. Sanon has purchased the land parcel in the Sol de Alibaug project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), the company said in a statement. Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has purchased a 2,000 sqft plot in Alibaug, a second home destination near Mumbai. (HT Files)

This is the same project where Amitabh Bachchan had bought a plot three months ago.

"Buying land on my own has been quite an empowering journey and I have had my eyes on Alibaug, for a while. I was pretty clear about what I was looking for - peace, privacy and a great investment addition to my portfolio," said Kirti Sanon.

"It is in a prime location, less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa jetty, right in the heart of Alibaug, so this opportunity checked all the boxes,” she said.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had bought a 10,000 sq ft plot in the same project in Alibaug for ₹10 crore. Bachchan had also bought a land parcel from HoABL in Ayodhya in its project The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave coming up in the temple town. Real estate industry sources had said that the Ayodhya plot measured around 10,000 sq ft and was valued at ₹14.5 crore.

All about the Alibaug real estate market

Alibaug is famous for being a second home destination for several Bollywood stars, sportsmen, industrialists and high net worth individuals.

It takes about 20 to 30 minutes from the Mandwa Jetty and around two hours from Mumbai. "The recently inaugurated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) has enhanced connectivity to Alibaug,” HoABL said in a statement.

According to local brokers, prices of plots in Alibaug range from ₹3,000 to ₹15,000 per sq ft depending on the locality. They said that the rental yield is in the range of 5-6% and the capital value appreciation per annum is around 12-15%.

