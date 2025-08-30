Is Alibag known as a second home destination, emerging as an extension of South Mumbai?

Alibag, long regarded as a weekend getaway, is steadily transforming into one of the most sought-after real estate destinations in Maharashtra. Over the past few years, several prominent developers have launched villa and plotted development projects in the coastal town. This wave of branded real estate activity has triggered a noticeable shift in Alibag’s positioning, from a leisure retreat to what many now see as a market of the masses or as an “extension of South Mumbai,” real estate experts said. Alibag real estate update: In the last two years, prominent developers like Lodha Developers, Hiranandani Developers, Oberoi Realty, Emaar India, and House of Abhinandan Lodha, among others, have launched real estate projects in the coastal town. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

According to real estate consultants, Alibag's appeal has increased due to improved connectivity through the Mumbai–Goa highway, the Ro-Ro ferry service from Gateway of India to Mandwa, and upcoming infrastructure upgrades, which are making Alibag more accessible than ever.

For affluent buyers in South Mumbai, a short RoRo ride across the harbour with their four-wheelers has given them access to sprawling villas and land parcels at, say, 20% of Mumbai’s prices, along with the luxury of open spaces and sea views, real estate consultants HT.com spoke with said.

Prominent developers have a project in Alibag

In 2024, Emaar India announced that it plans to foray into Alibag. The company plans to build 84 villas spread across a 25-acre parcel, each priced at ₹9 crore to ₹15 crore. Oberoi Realty has acquired 81 acres of land in Alibag with plans to develop a luxury hotel and branded residence villas as part of the project.

Among others, Lodha Developers, led by Abhishek Lodha, and House of Abhinandan Lodha, led by Abhinandan Lodha, have projects in Alibag. Hirandandani Developers also plans to launch an over 200-acre project in Alibag, followed by Mahindra Lifespaces, which has a villa project.

Alibag is an extension of South Mumbai?

According to developers and real estate consultants, Alibag is not an extension of South Mumbai; however, it is emerging as an extension.

"Alibag is emerging as an extension of South Mumbai with enhanced connectivity. Once a weekend retreat is now evolving into a vibrant first-home destination, driven by conducive weather, wellness and hospitality-led lifestyles, and seamless coastal access," said Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Communities.

"I am confident that Alibag will transform into a first-home destination in the coming years. The region is no longer just a weekend retreat; it is rapidly evolving into a thriving residential hub and today offers discerning homebuyers not just a lifestyle upgrade but also promising investment value through better returns and capital appreciation. We have an upcoming 225-acre mixed-use township, Hiranandani Sands at Nagaon (Alibag), with direct beach access," Hiranandani said.

"There is no economic push or pull yet in Alibag or a central business district, considering it is maturing from a holiday home destination to a destination of the masses. However, we can say up to a certain level, it is a kind of extension of South Mumbai. In 45 minutes from South Mumbai, one can go away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai with no drastic changes in weather, but definitely quiet and green," Ritesh Mehta, senior director and head (North and West), Residential Services and Developer Initiatives at JLL India.

"Today, there are at least half a dozen branded developers having their projects in Alibag. The major boost to Alibag has been due to improved connectivity, and with the help of water transport in the form of RoRo services. With tier-1 developers moving into Alibag, the local brands are active and doing launches. The end result of this is that Alibag is becoming massy now, which means there is a home for every price point. Earlier, people went there for privacy, but now Alibag has something for even the masses," Mehta said.

Capital value, rental value and property transactions

According to Mehta, the capital value in Alibag for apartments is in the range of ₹15,000 per sq ft to ₹17,000 per sq ft. In terms of land prices, it stands at ₹3–5 crore per acre for agricultural plots, and ₹8–10 crore per acre for non-agricultural land.

"Villas range from ₹7–8 crore to ₹15 crore earlier, while apartments are in the ₹1.5–5 crore range. Rentals fetch about 3–4% for villas and 1–1.5% for apartments, and the Airbnb model is more rampant there. Compared to Lonavala, prices are similar, though Lonavala still scores on air quality and weather," Mehta said.

According to Maharashtra IGR data, around 12,000 to 13,000 property transactions of apartments and villas are reported in Alibag on a yearly basis. However, the number has almost doubled in the last four years after COVID-19.

Post-COVID-19, several real estate developers in Mumbai and Pune have launched plotted and villa development projects across Maharashtra, catering to the growing demand for second homes.

Popular locations for these plotted villa projects include Lonavala and Khandala near Pune, Dapoli in the Konkan region, Alibaug in Raigad district, Manor in Palghar, Igatpuri, Kasara Ghat near Nashik, and the Karjat-Neral belt near Mumbai.

Alibag's Bollywood connect

Alibag is also known as a haven for second homeowners from the Bollywood fraternity.

In April 2024, Amitabh Bachchan purchased a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibag for ₹10 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha.

In July 2024, HoABL announced that Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon had purchased a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibag. Sanon purchased the land parcel in the Sol de Alibaug project by HoABL around three months after Amitabh Bachchan purchased it in the same project.

In February 2024, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who made her film debut with The Archies, was in the news for purchasing farmland in Thal village in picturesque Alibaug, near Mumbai, in Maharashtra, for ₹9.5 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed.