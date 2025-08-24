Shah Rukh Khan housing society redevelopment: Sri Lotus to launch 2000 crore luxury project in Mumbai's Bandra by FY27

Mumbai-based listed developer Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited plans to launch a luxury project in the first half of FY 2027, as part of the redevelopment of Shree Amrit Society on Carter Road, Bandra, where Shah Rukh Khan owns a sea-facing apartment. The project is expected to generate a topline of ₹1,500–2,000 crore, sources told HT.com. Mumbai redevelopment news: The developer Sri Lotus is expected to sell luxury apartments in the building that will be constructed as part of the redevelopment project in Bandra for around ₹ 1.50 lakh per sq ft(HT Files)

"The project is expected to have a saleable area of 1.35 lakh sq ft. Once the site is vacated, construction will be completed in three to four years from thereon," said Anand Pandit, Chairman and Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited.

"The sale units will be a mix of 4 and 5 BHK’s subject to finalisation of plans," Pandit said.

According to the company, out of the total area that will be constructed for the entire project, existing members will receive approximately 45% of the area as rehab, and the remaining 55% of the carpet area will be available for sale with Lotus Developers.

The company was selected to redevelop the society in June 2025, and each flat owner will receive 155% additional area post-redevelopment.

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to get a 4 BHK apartment of around 2,800 sq ft post the redevelopment. The developer is expected to sell apartments in the building for around ₹1.50 lakh sq ft, sources said.

Shah Rukh Khan purchased the apartment in the Shree Amrit building after his marriage, making it his first property acquisition in Mumbai. As such, it holds significant sentimental value.

All about Shree Amrit Society in Mumbai

According to a tender floated by the society in July 2024, the 4,000 sq metre plot comprises three wings. Built in the 1980s on collector’s leasehold land, the building has long been under consideration for redevelopment, with society members in talks with several developers, including listed firms.

The land parcel is a sea-facing plot spread over an acre on Main Carter Road.

Shree Amrit Housing Society is around 2 km away from Galaxy apartments, where Bollywood actor Salman Khan resides, and around 3 km away from Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat bungalow at Bandra Bandstand, which has been undergoing repair works for the past three months.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family have temporarily leased two duplex apartments, spanning 10,500 sq ft, in the Puja Casa building in the Pali Hill area of Khar. These flats will serve as his residence during the proposed repair and renovation of his 27,000 sq ft bungalow.

Recently, Gauri Khan, renowned interior designer and wife of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, was in the news for renting a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for their staff at a starting monthly rent of ₹1.35 lakh, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

The three-year leave and license agreement is for a flat located barely 100 metres from their rented home in Pali Hill, while their iconic Mannat bungalow undergoes renovation.

Bandra is also home to several other Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.