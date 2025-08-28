How much would Shah Rukh potentially make if he sells his bungalow Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra today?

A visit to Mumbai by celeb spotters and movie fans would be incomplete without swinging by Mannat, the property owned by Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai's Bandra. Mannat was in the news in March due to proposed repair and renovation works. Built in 1914, Mannat is a Grade-III heritage bungalow expanded by Shah Rukh Khan with a six-storey annexe, blending old-world charm with modern luxury. (Representational Image) (File/AFP)

SRK, as fans call the actor, purchased the bungalow in 2001 for around ₹13 crore.

In a 2005 documentary, The Inner World of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor reflected on the significance of Mannat, calling it one of the most difficult purchases of his life. "I didn't have a home after my parents passed away. I’ve always had a house fetish and wanted a place for my family. I got this house when I had kids, and someday, my great-grandchildren will live here, like an old Parsi family," he said.

Khan, one of India’s richest actors, is unlikely to sell the property. SRK has actually gone on record to say Mannat is a house he would never sell because of the emotional connection he has with the property.

But what if he wants to sell the 27,000 sq ft bungalow today?

The deal would easily fetch more than ₹200 crore, real estate experts and local brokers told HT.com.

"We do not have the exact land size or built-up area, but from all the information available in the public domain, it will be safe to assume that the bungalow can be easily sold at over ₹200 crore. There is also a celebrity premium if SRK plans to sell it. Apart from the land size and built-up area, the celebrity premium also plays a bigger role," a local broker from Bandra's Pali Hill told HT.com.

According to local brokers, there are rarely sales of bungalows in Bandra, especially by Bollywood actors. "The last prominent deal I remember is that of Tripti Dimri that was on the Carter Road, and that of Dilip Kumar in Pali Hill," the local broker added, asking not to be named..

Bollywood actor Tripti Dimri was in the news in June 2024 for purchasing a ground-plus-two-storey bungalow off Carter Road in the Bandra west area of Mumbai for ₹14 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

That bungalow's total area includes 2,226 sq ft of land and 2,194 sq ft of built-up area. The transaction was registered on June 3, 2024.

The second prominent deal was the recast of Dilip Kumar's bungalow in Bandra's Pali Hill area. The bungalow, spread across 2,000 sq mtrs of plot, is being redeveloped by Ashar Group into a luxury housing society.

According to the development agreement signed between Dilip Kumar and Black Rock- a subsidiary of Ashar Group, the developer decided payment to the owners is in two parts. This includes ₹11 lakh as the first instalment and ₹350 crore as a refundable deposit to meet Saira Banu's personal needs and liabilities towards taxation, etc. This amount will be refunded from the first receipts against the sale of flats she gets in the redeveloped property.

What is the history of Mannat?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai bungalow, Mannat, was originally named 'Villa Vienna'. He purchased the property from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust in 2001 and initially renamed it 'Jannat' (meaning heaven). However, after it brought him good fortune, he changed the name to 'Mannat' (meaning prayer) in 2005. Today, Mannat is more than just a home—it's a tourist attraction, with thousands of fans gathering outside, especially on Eid and SRK’s birthday, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar.

Built-in 1914, Mannat was originally owned by Nariman A. Dubash and is classified as a Grade-III heritage property, meaning the original bungalow cannot be altered. However, Shah Rukh Khan has expanded the estate by adding a six-storey annexe behind the main structure, known as the Mannat Annexe. This blend of heritage charm and modern luxury makes Mannat one of Mumbai’s most iconic celebrity homes.

"The most prominent landmark at Bandra Bandstand is Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. Mannat, too, has an interesting history. It is believed to have been built by the Raja of Mandi in the late 19th century, and the M on the bungalow's facade perhaps stands for Mandi," said Bharat Gothoskar, City Chronicler and Founder of Khaki Heritage Foundation told HT.com in December 2024.

"According to another story, the bungalow was either built or acquired by a Parsi gentleman called Maneckji Bottlewala in 1917, and the M probably stands for Maneckji. Apparently, the bungalow's design is inspired by Villa La Rotunda, a 16th-century building in the city of Vicenza in Italy, designed by Italian architect Palladio, itself inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, a 1st-century building. The bungalow was given out in the 1980s and 90s for film shoots. It is prominently featured in movies like Mr. India and Tezaab from that era. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan himself shot before it in the movie Yes Boss while humming, "Bas itna sa khwab hai." Looks like his "Mannat" came true," Gothoskar added.

Shah Rukh Khan on Mannat: Home he will never sell

Shah Rukh Khan has often expressed his deep emotional connection to Mannat, stating that if he ever went broke, he would sell everything—but never his iconic home.

At the 2023 launch of Gauri Khan’s book, My Life in Design, SRK revealed that Mannat was beyond their budget, and when they finally bought it, the house was dilapidated. They couldn’t afford an interior designer, so he turned to Gauri, who used her artistic skills to decorate it. Over time, the couple slowly furnished their dream home, starting with leather fur sofas as their first major purchase.