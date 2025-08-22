Co-founder of Anand Rathi Wealth, and his wife buy a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Worli for 131 crore

Pradeep Navratna Gupta, co-founder and vice chairman of Anand Rathi Wealth and his wife, Preeti Gupta, have purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹131 crore in the Worli Sea Face area of Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Mumbai luxury real estate update: While sales in the above ₹ 40 crore units have softened a bit in the last year, the data indicates that sales for units in the price range of ₹ 10 crore to ₹ 20 crore and ₹ 20 crore to ₹ 40 crore have grown constantly, according to data of India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Lodha Developers)

The apartment has been purchased in a building named Lodha Sea Face, being constructed by the Lodha Developers.

The documents show that the 10,538-square-foot apartment has been purchased on the 40th floor of the sea-facing building.

According to the documents, the apartment and seven car parks were purchased at ₹1.25 lakh per square foot.

The property registration documents reveal that the transaction was registered on August 20, 2025, and a stamp duty of ₹7.90 crore, along with a registration fee of ₹30,000, was paid.

An email query has been sent to Lodha Developers, while Pradeep Gupta could not be reached for comment. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

Earlier this year, Amit Rathi, co-founder of QiCAP.AI, purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹89.91 crore in India's tallest building, Palais Royale in Mumbai's Worli, according to the property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

The documents show that the apartment was purchased on the 62nd floor of India's tallest building, which is around 320 metres in height, in Central Mumbai's Worli.

According to the documents, the apartment has a built-up area of 7,685 sq ft and was purchased at ₹1.17 lakh per sq ft.

Last year, financial expert Anand Rathi and family added three luxury apartments to their real estate portfolio, purchased for ₹98.94 crore in Mumbai’s upscale Worli locality.

One of the three residential units was acquired in Raheja Artesia for ₹33.70 crore, the documents showed. The apartment, spanning 2,964 square feet of RERA carpet area, was purchased in the names of Supriya Amit Rathi, Jiya Amit Rathi and Tanisha Amit Rathi. The deal was registered on September 13 and named K Raheja Corp Pvt Ltd as the seller.

Two of the three units were purchased in Tower B of Birla Niyaara Phase 2 for a combined price of ₹65.23 crore. According to the documents, the deals were registered on August 22 and September 13 and included a stamp duty of ₹3.91 crore. Each unit is 330.15 square metres in size and purchased from Birla Estates Private Ltd.

All about Worli real estate market

Worli is one of South Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury residential markets, known for its premium high-rises and sea-facing apartments.

In the same project named Lodha Sea Face, where Pradeep Gupta has purchased an apartment, SR Menon Properties LLP had purchased the 14,866 sq ft apartment in March 2025.

The documents show that the apartment measuring over 14,865 sq ft was sold at a little over ₹1.26 lakh per sq ft. Worli, according to local brokers, has seen several luxury apartments sold for ₹1 lakh to ₹1.60 lakh per sq ft in the past.

The project Lodha Sea Face is around 1 km away from the luxury project Naman Xana, which was in the news in May 2025 for selling a luxury apartment for almost ₹3 lakh per sq ft.

Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of pharmaceutical giant USV, purchased two ultra-luxury, sea-facing duplex apartments in the upscale Worli area for a staggering ₹639 crore. Including taxes, the total transaction value rose to ₹703 crore, setting a new national record. The per square foot rate of nearly ₹3 lakh makes it the most expensive residential property deal ever recorded in India and highlights the continued surge in the ultra-luxury real estate market in the financial capital.