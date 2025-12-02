Mumbai real estate blockbuster: Bollywood families invest properties worth almost ₹100 crore in November

As Mumbai’s real estate market recorded 12,219 property registrations in November, a 20% YoY rise, while stamp duty collections increased 12% YoY to ₹1,038 crore, Bollywood families, including Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, the Roshan family, and Sushmita Sen’s mother Subhra Sen, collectively transacted around ₹100 crore in the city’s property market during the month. Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta decided to offload their assets. Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood families, including Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, the Roshan family, and Sushmita Sen’s mother Subhra Sen, collectively transacted around ₹100 crore in the city’s property market. (HT Files)

Below is a list of five Bollywood personalities who made headlines in November 2025 due to multiple property transactions in the Mumbai real estate market.

1) Saif Ali Khan invests ₹ 30.75 crore in two office units in Mumbai's Andheri Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has purchased two commercial property units in Mumbai's Andheri East worth ₹30.75 crore, according to property registration documents.

The two units measure 5,681 sq ft in a building named Kanakia Wallstreet, along with six car parkings, according to the property registration documents. The seller of the office space is Apicore Pharmaceutical, a US-based pharma Company, the documents show.

2) Roshan family buys multiple office units On November 19, 2025, Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, along with his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan (Pinkie Roshan), purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for Rs. 19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

All five office units were purchased in a building named Vaidya West World One Aeropolis from Vaidya Spaces Private Limited, as per the documents. On November 24, 2025, Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan, purchased two commercial units in the same building for ₹6.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

This was followed by Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP, and his mother Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, on November 27, together purchasing 10 office units in Mumbai's Andheri West area for ₹28 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The 10 office units are located on the 3rd and 4th floors of Yura Business Park, a building in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, as per the documents.

3) Sushmita Sen’s mother buys two flats worth nearly ₹ 17 crore in Mumbai’s Goregaon In November 2025, Sushmita Sen’s mother, Subhra Sen, also purchased two apartments in Goregaon East, Mumbai, for ₹16.89 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

The two apartments are located in Oberoi Realty’s Elysian project in Goregaon East.

Bollywood actors who sold real estate assets 4) Amitabh Bachchan sells two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Goregaon for ₹ 12 crore Amitabh Bachchan has sold two adjoining luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Goregaon for ₹12 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The veteran Bollywood superstar, who purchased the units in 2012 for ₹8.12 crore, has earned a return on investment of approximately 47% over the past 13 years.

According to the documents, the two apartments are located on the 47th floor of the Oberoi Exquisite building in the Goregaon East area of Mumbai.

5) Preity Zinta sells apartment in Mumbai's Bandra for ₹ 14.08 crore Bollywood actress Preity Zinta sold an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area for ₹14.08 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Preity Zinta had purchased the same apartment from Keystone Realtors, also known as Rustomjee Group, in October 2023 at ₹17.01 crore.

The apartment, measuring 1,474 sq ft, is located on the 11th floor in a building named Parishram by Rustomjee, according to the property registration documents.

According to sources close to Preity Zinta, she is likely to reinvest the money from the above transaction in purchasing another ₹100 crore property in Mumbai's Bandra.

The apartment was sold by Zinta along with two car parking spaces to an individual named Vishal Kalyan Mirchanandi, the documents showed.